Monday, Jun 06, 2022
South Korea Opens The Borders For International Travellers

The government has made it mandatory to carry a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before entering the country

All travel bans imposed on foreign travellers without vaccination will start from 8th June

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 7:45 pm

For all travellers who have been dreaming to go to South Korea, here’s your one chance. The Prime Minister has decided to remove all covid-19 related travel bans for foreign travellers without vaccination, starting from 8th June. Along with this, several other bans are lifted for international travellers by air.

However, there’s a slight twist to it. The government has made it mandatory to carry a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before entering the country. Along with this, you need to have a PCR test done within 72 hours post-arrival.

According to reports, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said,” While there was a 7-day quarantine obligation for non-vaccinated foreign arrivals until now, such requirement will be eliminated from June 8 regardless of their vaccination status. He also mentioned how the covid-19 cases in the country are finally under control.

Han mentioned lifting any aviation regulation imposed at Incheon International Airport from 8 June. This will be done to ensure flights work promptly. At present, the current restriction of flights and flight operations has led to several issues like lack of tickets, lack of convenience, and hike in prices of the tickets. To prevent it continue further, the Ministry of Tourism has planned to add 100 to 300 flights. The country had placed very strict covid-19 rules and regulations which lasted for 26 months.

Not just South Korea, several other countries have opened their borders to allow international travellers to explore the country. Countries like Italy and Germany have reopened their borders for international travellers.

