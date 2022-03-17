Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
The Old War Office In London Continues Its Transformation Into A Raffles Hotel With A Spa By Guerlain

The landmark Old War Office building in London was once Winston Churchill's office during WWII, and has been the location for many Bond movie scene. Its transformation into a Raflles hotel continues with Raffles London at The OWO announcing the launch of a new destination spa and health club.

The Old War Office In London Continues Its Transformation Into A Raffles Hotel With A Spa By Guerlain
The grand Old War Office building in London shutterstock

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 3:43 pm

London's landmark Old War Office building has seen many avatars. It used to be the site of the original Palace of Whitehall - home to monarchs between 1530 - 1698. It has been Winston Churchill's headquarters during WWII. The Grade II listed heritage property with secret tunnels saw Churchill strategise war moves with armed forces and spies. It was also the filming location for several Bond movies, and The Crown series on Netflix.. It has been closed to the public for more than a century. But now it is undergoing a massive restoration with EPR Architects working to transform the building into residences and the first Raffles hotel in London.

Located opposite Horse Guards on Whitehall, the property is a stone’s throw from St James’s Park and the Mall, and spread over 760,000 square feet, the space will comprise 85 branded residences, 120 hotel rooms and suites, nine restaurants and bars, amenity offerings, and a spa. The interiors are being designed by New York-based designer Thierry Despont.

Recently, Raffles London also announced the launch of a new destination spa and health club. Slated to open next winter, the spa and health club, in partnership with world-leading beauty and wellness brand Guerlain alongside movement and nutrition experts PILLAR, will be the first exclusive Guerlain branded spa in the capital. Designed by interior design studio Goddard Littlefair, the expansive wellness space will be spread across four levels and will offer a personalised well-being experience.

Incidentally, The Hinduja Group has been behind the project. Since acquiring it in 2014, the group has worked with Historic England and Museum of London Archaeology to renovate the heritage building.

