Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Visit Beaches In Gujarat - Part II

Read on to find out more about offbeat and serene beaches in Gujarat that should top a traveller’s bucket list

Must Visit Beaches In Gujarat - Part II
Sunset at the Mandvi Beach in Gujarat

Updated: 09 May 2022 2:55 pm

With a vast coastline, Gujarat is home to numerous beaches that often take a backseat. Perfectly tranquil and absolutely stunning, here is the second part of must visit beaches in Gujarat:

Mandvi Beach, Kutch

The Mandvi Beach at dusk
The Mandvi Beach at dusk

Must Visit Beaches In Gujarat - Part I 

The city of Mandvi, founded in 1580 by the Rao of Kutch, Khengarji, was an integral port. The Hindu epic Mahabharata says the beautiful seashore here was named Mandvi after Mandavya Rishi, who stayed here for a short while. The beach’s location facilitated the presence of harbours and trade ports, which made it a regular part of ship mer- chants’ route in the 18th century. The beach is a pristine golden-white sprawl of sand that lies south of Bhuj and is ideal for early morn- ings and long evenings. What else can you do here? Water and beach spots, camping, sunbathing, long walks, and more. 

Pingleshwar Beach, Kutch
Pristine waters and golden sands make Pingleshwar Beach the perfect spot to get away to. Located near Mandvi Kutch, the golden sandy beach is not very crowded. Lined with numerous windmills, the serene beach is ideal for doing nothing, boating, surfing, or parasailing, or watching the many migratory birds. 

Dumas Beach, Surat
Located 21km from Surat and along the Arabian Sea, Dumas Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches in the state. The black sand makes it stand out, but there’s more to the beach than the natural beauty. It is said to be haunted and often spoken about for its paranormal activity. According to popular folklore, it is believed that the beach was once used as a burial ground and the remains of the people said to have been buried here resulted in black sand. Departed evil souls are said to roam the beach at midnight. Perhaps that’s why the Dariya Ganesh Temple is located adjacent to the main beach. During the day, the beach is perfect to spend quality leisure time with your loved ones. 

Dandi Beach, Dandi

A camel ride at the Dumas Beach
A camel ride at the Dumas Beach divyeshradadiya / Shutterstock.com

Said to be one of the cleanest beaches in India, Dandi Beach has an illustrious past. It was here that Mahatma Gandhi is said to have picked up a fistful of salt—an act that sounded the clarion call for the British Raj and finally broke its back in India. The clean sand, sapphire waters, and azure sky create a beautiful backdrop to relax. Don’t forget to explore the two monuments positioned on the beach in memory of Gandhi: a large India Gate-like structure to commemorate the success of the march and a statue of the Mahatma holding saline mud. When done exploring these, you could indulge in some snacking or photograph some turtles at the beach. 

Tithal Beach, Valsad

The Tithal Beach in Valsad
The Tithal Beach in Valsad Shutterstock

The beach at Tithal offers a wealth of natural and scenic beauty. Known for its black sand, the beach is extremely popular with families and groups and offers a range of Indian snacks—charcoal-roasted corn, bhel, dabeli, and chaat—that make an evening out easy. Water rides are also available as are horse and camel rides. 

