Indian Railways Launches Operation Yatri Suraksha To Improve Passenger Safety

To improve the security of passengers, the Indian Railway along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), have launched a pan-India operation known as Operation Yatri Suraksha. Under this initiative, several steps are taken to provide round-the-clock security to passengers.

Facilities like surveillance through CCTV, checking on active criminals, presence of a person at different stations, escorting the train, providing assistance to identify black spots or crime-prone trains, increasing security threats and planning strategies to reduce crime will be provided.

To make sure passengers are safe and secure, regular coordination will be conducted by all the stakeholders and joint action will be taken.

To kickstart Operation Yatri Suraksha, the RPF launched a month-long pan-India drive against criminals who loot passengers in July 2022. During the drive, the RPF caught 365 suspects who were handed over to the concerned GRPs for legal action. Of these, 322 cases were under the passenger crimes category - like stealing a passenger’s belongings, robbery, drugs, chain snatching, etc. Property theft worth INR 1 crore has been reported as a result of these cases - either as evidence of possession or during the course of the inquiry into these offences.

Under Sewa Hi Sankalp initiative, RPF aims to keep passengers’ security intact via drives, quick responses to queries, or by taking the help of technology and utilising its many benefits.