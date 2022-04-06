How To Spend 24 Hours in Nashik

Situated on the banks of the river Godavari, the fourth largest city in Maharashtra, after Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur is Nashik. Now famous for the vineyard tours for the intrepid traveller, Nashik also comes with a longstanding association with history, mythology and culture. It is believed that Lord Rama, during his exile, spent major parts of time in Nashik. Apart from that, the famed Maha Kumbh Mela also finds a home in Nashik every twelve years and draws visitors from across the globe. If you happen to be in the city only for a day, here is what you should not miss out on:

Visit the Pandav Leni

The Pandav Leni complex Simrran Gill

India is home to nearly 1200 caves and out of those approximately 980 can be found in Maharashtra. Situated on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, this complex cave system is generally the first stop for travellers visiting Nashik. These caves are situated atop the Trirashmi hill, and one can reach after a climb of nearly 200 stairs. With a history of more than 2000 years, these rock-cut Buddhist caves face the north and northeast and are also commonly known by other names — Jain Caves, Panch Pandav etc. The cave system stretches from east to west with 25 caves and various inscriptions on them, some of them in the oldest language of Prakrit. While Cave no.2 was used as a Vihara (residential quarter), there are some that were also used as water reservoirs. It is advisable to visit early morning, as the climb takes a while and the sun gets harsher making the climb difficult.

Trimbakeshwar Temple

The intricate design on the facade of the temple Simrran Gill

Make your next pit stop at the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country. A short walk through a lively market will bring you face to face with the magnificent facade of the temple, outside which there are shops bee-lined selling aarti items. The architecture and the intricate carvings here are what one should not miss out on, along with the inverted shivlinga, that can be viewed in a mirror on the roof within the temple premises. While here, you should also be prepared for a queue for entering the temple and for the darshan. The temple also comes with a deep-seated mythological association. According to an age-old mythological story, the river Godavari originates from the Brahmagiri hill nearby and then disappears from the hill, only to reappear near the temple. In fact a short walk away is an elaborately constructed kund, a water tank with sacred water.

Vineyard Tours

Inside the plantation in one of the vineyards Simrran Gill

A trip to Nashik would almost be incomplete without visiting one of many vineyards in the city. Spread across large areas with elaborate day tours, lodging options, tasting tours and much more, these vineyards have options for travellers from all walks of life. One can plan and book these tours well in advance to be able to manage time efficiently.

Adventure Sports at MTDC Boat Club

The sunset at the Boat Club Simrran Gill

If you thought Nashik was only about culture and wine tasting, allow the MTDC Boat Club to prove you wrong. With a series of adventure water activities lined up for travellers from all age groups, the boat club is refreshing change from the pace of the events throughout the day. While here one can engage in activities like motorboating, jet skiing, kayaking or take a simple boat ride on the Godavari river. It is best to visit the club during the evening. The club also has a cafe within the premises where one can sit and soak the tranquillity of the sunset over the Godavari river.



Dine at Local Restaurants

If you’re a fan of the spice, then Maharshtrian cuisine is a blessing. While in Nashik, there are a number of small roadside eateries serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine which can be customised according to one’s spice tolerance level. Instead of opting for bigger units, give the small outposts a shot and you’ll be surprised at the burst of flavours with each bite.