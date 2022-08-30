Asia's Largest Wildlife Corridor Will Be Found Along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon

India will feature Asia’s largest wildlife corridor. A huge section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is under construction. It will be home to Asia’s largest wildlife corridor soon. At present, it is under construction in the Rajaji National Park. It aims to protect wildlife while also reducing travel time.

According to media reports, the corridor is marked as the longest elevated one in Asia with a length of 12 kilometres. Taking it to Twitter, the Ministry of Information and Broadcast shared the news.

Building #NewIndia 🇮🇳 through #PragatiKaHighway🛣️



Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Project



🔷Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor (12 kms) under construction



🔷To Protect wildlife & reduce travel time too



With the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the time required to travel between two cities will be reduced from six hours to two-and-a-half hours.

With the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the time required to travel between two cities will be reduced from six hours to two-and-a-half hours. The corridor will also take visitors or passengers to Haridwar in just two hours. Along with this, the expressway will connect Delhi’s Akshardham with Uttarakhand’s Dehradun through cities like Saharanpur, Bhagpat, Shamli, and Ghaziabad.

Reportedly, the last stretch of the corridor—20 kilometres long—passes through Rajaji National Park’s eco-sensitive zone. At present, the construction of a 340-metre Daat Kali tunnel as well as an elevated corridor are being carried out which will protect the surrounding wildlife.

It is considered one of the most important projects. It helps in reducing the travel time taken to visit neighbouring cities around Delhi. This will also help in providing a quick getaway from Delhi to places like Mussoorie, Kanatal, and more. Along with this, the construction also aims to boost tourism in the region and various other things.