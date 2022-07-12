Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
A Ticket To Vietnam At Just Rs 26? Here’s The Deal

To honour the double 7/7 day in July, VietJet started a week-long ticket discount with 777,777 flights starting just at Rs 26

These flights will be departed from two cities in India – Mumbai and New Delhi
These flights will be departed from two cities in India – Mumbai and New Delhi

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 11:38 am

Making international travel easy, swift and affordable, VietJet now offers an opportunity which is too hard to pass. Travellers can book their flight to Vietnam at just Rs 26. Yes, you read that right! International travel for such an amount is a dream for people who have been looking for options to head to a different country for a vacation. This offer has made travel more exciting, budget-friendly and fun, all in one package.

To honour the double 7/7 day in July, VietJet started a week-long ticket discount with 777,777 flights starting just at Rs 26. For those planning to book, the tickets can be booked from July 7 to July 13 for the travel period starting from 15 August 2022 to 26 March 2023. This excludes public holiday bookings. This can be availed only through the Vietjet website or mobile application.

The trip is valid to only a few destinations. Destinations you can go to avail this opportunity are Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Phu Quoc (from September onwards). These flights will be departed from two cities in India – Mumbai and New Delhi.

According to reports, the tickets are not entirely free or cheap. These tickets do not include airport tax, fuel surcharge, VAT tax or other administrative fees. Thus, leading to a reduced base fair and in some cases, zero.

At present, VietJet functions four services between Vietnam and India – New Delhi or Mumbai to Hanoi and New Delhi or Mumbai to Ho Chi Minh City. The airline announced five new international routes which connect to Da Nang via New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. These new services will be operated from the third quarter of 2022 along with four to seven flights returning every week.

Visually told More

