With the aim to protect and preserve the environment, five new Indian wetlands have been recognised as of international importance. They have received the prestigious tag of the Ramsar site. The new wetlands which are added to the list are Karikili Bird Sanctuary, Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest and Pichavaram Mangrove in Tamil Nadu; Pala wetland in Mizoram and Sakhya Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. The total wetland count in India has increased from 49 to 54 now.

Ramsar recognition is an intergovernmental environmental treaty which was established by UNESCO in 1971. It is named after Ramsar, a city in Iran, where the convention was signed. It is also known as Convention on Wetlands. This recognises wetlands in the world which are internationally important and provide a safe habitat to waterfowl (provides space for 180 species of birds). It attempts to save and conserve these resources. A total of 2,500 sites, across different countries and regions, have received Ramsar recognition.

The emphasis PM Shri @narendramodi ji has put on environmental protection and conservation has led to a marked improvement in how India treats its wetlands.



Delighted to inform that 5 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance. pic.twitter.com/VZDQfiIZN8 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 26, 2022

Wetlands are essentially land areas covered in water. These wetlands can be either seasonally or permanently. These help in preventing floods and providing water, food, fibre and raw materials. Along with this, these land areas help in supporting mangroves which protect coastlines and keep pollutants at bay.

Some of the country’s most important and famous wetlands are Chilika lake areas in Odisha, Wular lake in Jammu & Kashmir, Renuka in Himachal Pradesh, Sambhar lake in Rajasthan, Deepor Beel in Assam, Bhoj wetland in Madhya Pradesh; and more.

These wetlands are highly sensitive. Hence, things like - any kind of encroachment, industry establishment, expansion of industry, waste dumping, discharges of any untreated wastes and any other activity which is hazardous to nature, have been strictly prohibited in the region.

ISRO, India’s space agency, has revealed that the country’s wetlands cover 15.98 million hectares. This means that geographically, 4.68% of the total area of the country is occupied by wetlands.

There are over two dozen of sites across India which are waiting to get Ramsar recognition. If those sites receive their due recognition, India will have 75 wetlands under the title when the country completes its 75 years of independence.