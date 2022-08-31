Delhi, home to one of India’s most eclectic and diverse food affaires, adds to its repertoire, a one-of-a-kind conscious café, Fig at Malcha, in the capital’s hotspot near Lutyen’s Delhi.

Fig at Malcha is an eco-contemporary and conscious food collective that inspires flavourful, healthy, ethical and plant-forward cuisine. An amalgamation of Japanese design and Nordic lifestyle, the café features a curated menu based on high-quality, seasonal produce from local farms, 100% GMO-free meat, cage-free eggs as well as a Parisian style in-house bakery that bakes fresh breads and pastries every morning and evening, and 'farm-to-cup' specialty coffee.

Fig at Malcha has a Parisian style in-house bakery

Earth-friendly, Fig at Malcha offers a smart, environmentally safe, and aesthetically enhanced space for creative inspiration, business meetings and relaxed conversations. Responsible practices are at the core of the cafè's design and operations, including a minimum waste kitchen.

Speaking on the concept, ideation and inspiration behind the café, Manish Yadav, Founder of Fig, states, “Fig is an expression of our passion to serve and share food that is deliciously easy, joyous and powerful. We’ve very carefully created and crafted every detail of our offerings that makes a meal at Fig a holistic experience. We have 14 chefs with 5 specialist chefs who are experts in their respective cuisines such as Thai, Japanese, French etc. Our pâtissier and boulanger hold the fort in the bakery.”

The café features a curated menu based on high-quality, seasonal produce from local farms

Elaborating further on the conscious food offering, Manish says, “We source locally as far as possible, use the freshest of ingredients, use cooking methods that preserve nutrients; we’ve also detailed the café environment to complement the experience - a purifying air system, transient lighting that is automated for efficiency and landscaped interiors across the duplex structure.”

Fig at Malcha aspires to stimulate a sophisticated and social coffee culture in the capital. “Every cup of coffee at Fig can be traced back to the farmer. Our goal is to brew outstanding coffee while supporting livelihoods, practicing sustainable agriculture, and making the value of Indian coffees recognised”, adds Manish, a coffee connoisseur himself.