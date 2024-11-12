1000 Participants Expected At Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s 4th Edition Of Skydiving Festival At Ujjain

Thrilling experience for three months in the city of Mahakal

The Skydiving Festival in Ujjain commenced on 09 th November 2024

MP Tourism Board’s initiative become an Adventure Hub & ‘MP- New skydiving destination’

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is thrilled to announce the expansion of Skydiving Festival in Ujjain following the phenomenal success of the previous Skydiving Festivals. The fourth consecutive Skydiving Festival with aim to boost adventure tourism and diversify tourism activities in the state. The tourists will gain an exciting opportunity to jump from a height of 10,000 feet and witness the magnificent view of the spiritual city of Ujjain.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department & Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla said “Madhya Pradesh is an offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice and has set astounding tourist footfall records. The sky diving festival in spiritual land of Ujjain will once again offer thrill and entertainment. In view of the success of the first three editions of the Sky-Diving Festival and the enthusiasm of the tourists towards the adventure activity, this year the fourth edition is started in Ujjain. Adventure lovers will be able to experience the thrill of flying in sky during this three-month extravaganza commenced on 09th November 2024 and will conclude on 09th February 2025.”