Tourism Spotlight

1000 Participants Expected At Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s 4th Edition Of Skydiving Festival At Ujjain

The Skydiving Festival offers a unique opportunity for adrenaline seekers inspired by the enthusiastic response from tourists and the desire to position Madhya Pradesh as a premier adventure tourism destination.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
1000 Participants Expected At Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s 4th Edition Of Skydiving Festival At Ujjain
info_icon

  • Thrilling experience for three months in the city of Mahakal

  • The Skydiving Festival in Ujjain commenced on 09th November 2024

  • MP Tourism Board’s initiative become an Adventure Hub & ‘MP- New skydiving destination’

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is thrilled to announce the expansion of Skydiving Festival in Ujjain following the phenomenal success of the previous Skydiving Festivals. The fourth consecutive Skydiving Festival with aim to boost adventure tourism and diversify tourism activities in the state. The tourists will gain an exciting opportunity to jump from a height of 10,000 feet and witness the magnificent view of the spiritual city of Ujjain.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department & Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla said “Madhya Pradesh is an offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice and has set astounding tourist footfall records. The sky diving festival in spiritual land of Ujjain will once again offer thrill and entertainment.  In view of the success of the first three editions of the Sky-Diving Festival and the enthusiasm of the tourists towards the adventure activity, this year the fourth edition is started in Ujjain. Adventure lovers will be able to experience the thrill of flying in sky during this three-month extravaganza commenced on 09th November 2024 and will conclude on 09th February 2025.”

1000 Participants Expected

Sky-high India (organising company) will be using a specially modified Cessna 182P aircraft capable of carrying six people at a time for skydiving. Although at a time, two participants with two instructors will be carried for skydiving.

Shri Shukla added more than 1000 participants are likely to participate in these three months. Along with sky-diving other air-based activities will also be conducted in future. Madhya Pradesh beckons visitors on a three-month-long adventure extravaganza at Datana Airstrip overlooking the majestic city of Mahakal.

Representational Image
info_icon

Safety is our Priority

Participants can safely experience the thrill of freefall while soaking in the breathtaking views of the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar. The skydiving operations will be conducted by Sky-high India, a company certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the United States Parachute Association (USPA). Highly trained skydivers will ensure a safe and unforgettable experience for all participants.

Booking and Connectivity:

The skydiving experience is available from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. Bookings can be made online at www.skyhighindia.com. Ujjain is well-connected by all modes of transportation. The city has a railway station and it is 54km away from Indore which has an International Airport.

Join the Adventure!

Representational Image
info_icon

The Skydiving Festival offers a unique opportunity for adrenaline seekers inspired by the enthusiastic response from tourists and the desire to position Madhya Pradesh as a premier adventure tourism destination. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board invites all adventure lovers to participate in this exciting event and experience the unparalleled beauty of Madhya Pradesh from a whole new perspective.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  3. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  4. Netherlands T20I Tour Of Oman 2024 Guide: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI: All-Round Omarzai, Centurion Gurbaz Help Afghanistan Win Match, Series
Football News
  1. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
  2. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  3. Nations League 2024-25: Koeman Gives De Jong Update Ahead Of Netherlands' Clash Against Hungary
  4. Nations League 2024-25: Doku, De Ketelaere Withdraw From Belgium Squad For Italy, Israel Games
  5. Juventus Vs Arsenal, Women's Champions League: Mead Sings Slegers Praises Ahead Of UCL Clash
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  2. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  3. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  4. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
  5. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  2. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match
  3. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  4. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  5. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Fire At Vadodara IOCL Refinery Kills 2
  2. Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov Calls On Modi; Discusses Trade, Energy
  3. 'I've Done Nothing', Says Accused Sanjay Roy After Trial Begins In RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder Case
  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indian Oil Refinery In Vadodara; No Casualties
  5. 'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  2. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  3. West Asia: Hezbollah Hits Israel With Over 100 Missiles; Satellite Images Show Activities In Syrian Demilitarised Zone
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign