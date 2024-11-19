Winter Escapes With Savaari - Offbeat Destinations From Snowy Hills To Sunny Shores

Winter is a fantastic season. As cozy as it can feel to stay indoors with a warm cup of tea, India’s winter landscape offers some unforgettable experiences that are worth stepping out for. From snow-capped mountains to misty valleys and secluded beaches, there are so many beautiful destinations that truly come alive this time of year. Winter vacations with the family or just a quick getaway with friends can be the perfect opportunity to explore these spots, but driving yourself through unfamiliar routes, winter road conditions, or relying on public transport may not be the most appealing option.