Odisha: Winter’s Warm Embrace For Tourists

As the winter season settles in, Odisha, the eastern gem of India, transforms into a vibrant hub for travelers seeking cultural, natural, and artistic treasures. Known for its pleasant climate, rich heritage, and stunning coastline, Odisha comes alive in winter with a series of events and festivals that showcase the state’s unique charm. Among these, the much-anticipated Konark Festival and International Sand Art Festival are making their grand return this year from 1st to 5th December, promising an unforgettable experience for visitors.