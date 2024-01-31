Sports

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Toss And Teams - Check Playing XIs

South Africa U-19 side go into this tie as slight favourites against Zimbabwe U-19 in the Super Six stage at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
January 31, 2024

X/ZimCricketv : ZIM and RSA skippers at the toss
South Africa U-19 side are taking on Zimbabwe U-19 in this Super Six fixture of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. The Proteas won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. (More Cricket News)

South Africa come into the Super Six stages on the back of the a super Group B performance that saw them win two out of the three games. As for the Zimbabwe, they finished third in their Group C behind Australia and Sri Lanka.

Playing XIs:

South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Romashan Pillay, Juan James(c), Riley Norton, Raeeq Daniels, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka

Zimbabwe U19 (Playing XI): Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ryan Kamwemba(w), Brendon Sunguro, Campbell Macmillan, Ronak Patel, Matthew Schonken(c), Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Anesu Kamuriwo, Ryan Simbi

