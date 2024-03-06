Sports

WPL 2024: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning Shine As Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By 29 Runs

Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in the first match of Delhi leg. Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Meg Lanning both scored entertaining fifties to help Delhi put up a formidable total of 192/4 after being put into bat. In response, Mumbai Indians could only manage 163/8, falling short by 29 runs. Delhi Capitals' bowlers put up a good show, with Jess Jonassen taking 3/21 and Marizanne Kapp bagging 2/37. This victory took Delhi two points clear of Mumbai with eight points from five matches.