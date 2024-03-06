Sports

WPL 2024: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning Shine As Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By 29 Runs

Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in the first match of Delhi leg. Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Meg Lanning both scored entertaining fifties to help Delhi put up a formidable total of 192/4 after being put into bat. In response, Mumbai Indians could only manage 163/8, falling short by 29 runs. Delhi Capitals' bowlers put up a good show, with Jess Jonassen taking 3/21 and Marizanne Kapp bagging 2/37. This victory took Delhi two points clear of Mumbai with eight points from five matches.

March 6, 2024
Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians' batter Amanjot Kaur plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians' players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' batter Marizanne Kapp during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals' batter Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues dives to reach the crease during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals' batter Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals' batter Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after scoring a half-century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals' batter Meghann Moira Lanning plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians' players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' batter Shafali Verma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs MI | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League

