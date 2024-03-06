WPL 2024: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning Shine As Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By 29 Runs

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' batter Amanjot Kaur plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' batter Marizanne Kapp during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals' batter Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues dives to reach the crease during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals' batter Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals' batter Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after scoring a half-century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' batter Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' batter Meghann Moira Lanning plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' batter Shafali Verma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.