World Sports Live: Australia Beat New Zealand By 27 Runs Via DLS Method In 3rd T20I; Nepal Vs Netherlands In ICC World Cup League 2

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Rohit Sharma's men will need a special day on the field to force their way back into the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. In hockey, Harmanpreet Singh and Co will face Ireland in their final home return-leg fixture of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela. Back in cricket, after back-to-back humdingers, the Women's Premier League 2024 will roll on to its third game, pitting Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Giants. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Sunday, February 25, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)