World Sports Live: Australia Beat New Zealand By 27 Runs Via DLS Method In 3rd T20I; Nepal Vs Netherlands In ICC World Cup League 2

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Ireland in their last home game of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season. In Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians will meet Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Sunday, February 25, 2024 here

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 25, 2024

Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Finn Allen during the second T20I match between Australia and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, February 23, 2024. Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Rohit Sharma's men will need a special day on the field to force their way back into the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. In hockey, Harmanpreet Singh and Co will face Ireland in their final home return-leg fixture of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela. Back in cricket, after back-to-back humdingers, the Women's Premier League 2024 will roll on to its third game, pitting Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Giants. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Sunday, February 25, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)

Japan, North Korea Draw 1st Leg Of Olympic Qualifier In Women's Football

Japan and North Korea's women played a scoreless draw on Saturday in their bid for a spot in this year's Paris Olympics. This means the place will be determined on Wednesday in the second-leg match at Tokyo's National Stadium where the winner will advance to the 12-team tournament in Paris.

New Delhi Marathon 2024 Got Underway

The New Delhi Marathon 2024 got underway and saw Union MoS Meenakashi Lekhi and former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan in attendan

Wanindu Hasaranga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Penalised

Sri Lanka’s T20I skipper and second-ranked T20I bowler on the ICC Men's Player Rankings, Wanindu Hasaranga, has been presented with a two-match suspension after his total demerit points reached five within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, for which he received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points. Afghanistan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz has also been penalised. He has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in the same match.

Australia Beat New Zealand In 3rd T20I, Seal Series 3-0

A match that was curtailed by rains has seen the visitors prevail again by 27 runs (DLS Method) and take a 3-0 series win against New Zealand. With the T20 World Cup this year, Mitchell Marsh and co. seem to be hitting the right notes.

NZ Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Update

With the rains playing a damper, the game has been shortened to a 10-over run chase and the DLS revised target for New Zealand is 126.

Football Recap

In the Premier League, Arsenal blitzed away Newcastle United 4-1 to go two points adrift of Liverpool in the EPL standings. Manchester United suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Fulham at Old Trafford with the Cottagers coming away with a 1-2 win. Aston Villa thumped Nottingham Forest 4-2 to remain the top 4. Whereas, Burnley were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace. Manchester City beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 to remain second in the PL.

NZ Vs AUS, 3rd T20I

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final T20I in Auckland's Eden Park. Batting first Australia were 118/4 in 10.4 overs before rain halted play.

