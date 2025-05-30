Sports Today Highlights: Satwik-Chirag Defeat World No 1 Pair; MI Beat GT To Enter IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Indian men's doubles pair Satwik-Chirag in action. X | BAI Media

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semifinals of the Singapore Open with a dominant 21-17, 21-15 win over Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in just 39 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indians avenged their earlier loss to the same pair at the India Open and will now look to go one step further after semifinal exits at both the India and Malaysia Opens this season. They are set to face another Malaysian duo, either Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee or second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, for a spot in their first final of 2024. With the rest of the Indian contingent including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand already out, Satwik and Chirag remain the country’s last hope in the tournament. Get Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty vs Goh Sze Fei–Nur Izzuddin highlights here.

30 May 2025, 04:21:58 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 30: Good Morning! Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us. We will bring to you all that is relevant in the world of sports today in this one-stop shop of ours.

30 May 2025, 07:08:56 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 30: Chelsea Set To Land Delap Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap after triggering the £30 million release clause in his contract. The 22-year-old became available following Ipswich’s relegation and was given permission earlier this month to speak with interested clubs. Delap attracted serious interest from Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, while Manchester City, who sold him to Ipswich last summer in a deal worth up to £20 million, still hold a buy-back clause.

30 May 2025, 07:35:20 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 30: Indian Wrestlers Win 6 Medals At Ulaanbaatar Open Indian wrestlers delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 3rd Ranking Series, Ulaanbaatar Open in Mongolia, securing a total of six medals. Medallists and Categories: Anil Mor: Gold in Men’s 55 kg

Nitesh: Silver in Men’s 97 kg

Neeraj: Bronze in Men’s 67 kg

Nishant Phogat: Bronze in Men’s 77 kg

Prince: Bronze in Men’s 82 kg

Karan Kamboj: Bronze in Men’s 87 kg Indian wrestlers shone bright at 2025 3rd Ranking Series - Ulaanbaatar Open, Mongolia🇲🇳, bagging a total of 6 medals🏅



Take a look at the medallists & categories 👇🏻



Anil Mor: Gold🥇 in Men's 55 Kg



Nitesh: Silver🥈 in Men's 97 Kg



Neeraj: Bronze🥉 in Men's 67 Kg



Nishant… pic.twitter.com/mdbEUqFmDg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 29, 2025

30 May 2025, 08:23:53 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 30: Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Gandhe Qualify For Women’s 200m Final At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 India are set to double their sprint power in the women’s 200m final at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025. Jyothi Yarraji cruised through with a slick 23.74s, finishing second in her heat and grabbing a direct ticket to the final with the fifth-best time overall. Right on her heels, Nithya Gandhe clocked 23.77s to finish third in her heat, sneaking into the final as one of the fastest losers. Two Indians in the mix, the final’s about to get seriously quick.

30 May 2025, 08:54:57 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 30: Humphries Claims First Premier League Darts Title, Beats Littler World number one Luke Humphries finally claimed his first Premier League title, exacting revenge on Luke Littler in a thrilling final showdown. Last year, Humphries fell short against world champion Littler, but this time he dominated the O2 Arena battle, winning 11-8 in a high-stakes clash between the two top-ranked players.

30 May 2025, 10:12:40 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 30: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Qualifier 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru raced to their first Indian Premier League final since 2016 with an eight-wicket pounding of Punjab Kings in a lopsided Qualifier 1 on Thursday. Punjab Kings’ ultra-aggressive approach backfired on the day as RCB skittled out the home team for 101 in 14.1 overs. Read full report HERE.

30 May 2025, 10:49:45 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 30: Ex-Marine To Appear In Court After 79 Injured At Liverpool Parade A former Royal Marine has been charged after a car crash injured 79 people during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade. Paul Doyle, 53, from Burghill Road in West Derby, was arrested on Monday after a vehicle ploughed into fans gathered on Water Street. A nine-year-old child was among those hurt in the incident. Merseyside Police confirmed that Doyle, a father of three, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning. Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

30 May 2025, 11:28:16 am IST Sports News Today Live, May 30: Canoeist Claims Olympic Ban Over OnlyFans Content View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurts Adams Rozentals (@kurtsadams) British canoeist Kurts Adams Rozentals says he's being forced to choose between his Olympic ambitions and his OnlyFans account after being suspended by Paddle UK in April. The governing body has not disclosed the reason for his removal from the World Class Programme, but Rozentals believes it stems from his activity on the adult content subscription site. The suspension has left his Paris 2024 hopes in jeopardy as an investigation continues.

30 May 2025, 12:29:26 pm IST Sports News Today Live, May 30: IHRB To Review Byrnes' Final-Hurdle Fall At Wexford The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) will review jockey Philip Byrnes’ dramatic unseat at the final hurdle during Wednesday’s Wexford Claiming Hurdle. Byrnes, riding Redwood Queen for his father Charles, was leading the race but appeared to lose balance mid-jump, falling and handing victory to odds-on favourite Beacon Edge. While raceday stewards took no immediate action, the IHRB has decided to assess the incident further.

30 May 2025, 01:03:11 pm IST Singapore Badminton Open 2025 LIVE Updates, Quarter-Final: Streaming Info Live streaming of Singapore Badminton Open 2025 matches will be available on BWF TV in India. Information about live TV telecast, including channels, will be shared as soon as it’s confirmed.

30 May 2025, 01:17:03 pm IST Singapore Badminton Open 2025 LIVE Updates, Quarter-Final: Satwik-Chirag's Way To QFs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty marked their return to the World Tour with a gritty comeback win over Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani, 19-21, 21-16, 21-19, in a tense 74-minute clash. The Indians recovered after dropping the first game and held off a late surge in the decider to seal the win. Next, they face newly crowned World No. 1 pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, who beat them at the India Open earlier this year. “Our matches with them are always close. This should be another good one,” said Chirag.

30 May 2025, 01:41:44 pm IST Singapore Badminton Open 2025 LIVE Updates, Quarter-Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty Vs Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin - Head-To-Head India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty hold a 6–2 head-to-head lead over Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. The Indians have dominated most of their past encounters, but the Malaysians won their most recent clash at the India Open semifinals.

30 May 2025, 02:02:28 pm IST Singapore Badminton Open 2025 LIVE Updates, Quarter-Final: Satwik/Chirag Vs Sze Fei/Izzuddin - Game On Every time the shuttle goes up, Satwik and Chirag are ready to strike. You can feel the intensity, Chirag snaps at the net, Satwik hammers one down, and suddenly the momentum shifts. The Indian duo are feeding off each other’s energy, pulling ahead 10–7 with a quick burst. It’s fast, fiery, and the crowd’s leaning in, this is shaping up to be a thriller.

30 May 2025, 02:14:26 pm IST Singapore Badminton Open 2025 LIVE Updates, Quarter-Final: Satwik-Chirag 21-17 Goh-Izzuddin - Game 1 Satwik and Chirag sealed the game 21-17 with a burst of energy. Chirag darted back and unleashed a fierce smash from the backcourt. The Indians never let the Malaysians get close, staying just out of reach throughout. When the Malaysians faltered on a service return, Satwik and Chirag pounced immediately, converting their first match point and sending the crowd buzzing with excitement.

30 May 2025, 02:19:40 pm IST Singapore Badminton Open 2025 LIVE Updates, Quarter-Final: Satwik-Chirag 21-17, 7-6 Goh-Izzuddin - Game 2 The story remains similar in the second game, Satwik and Chirag are still in front, holding on to a slender lead. The Malaysians are pressing hard, searching for a breakthrough, but the Indian pair look sharp, composed, and in control. SatChi are reading the game well and showing no signs of letting up.

30 May 2025, 02:49:30 pm IST Singapore Badminton Open 2025 LIVE Updates, Quarter-Final: Satwik-Chirag Win 21-17, 21-15 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semifinals of the Singapore Open with a dominant 21 17 21 15 win over Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in just 39 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.