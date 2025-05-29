RCB vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Bengaluru Thrash Punjab To Reach Final After 9 Years

Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings Captain): "Yes absolutely. It's not a game to forget but we need to go back to the drawing board and assess everything. We need to start reading the wicket. Lot of wickets we have lost in tandem. We have to study a lot of things once we go back.



I am not doubting on my decisions to be honest. We did whatever we could in terms of planning. We couldn't execute in the 1st innings in terms of scoring runs. I can't blame the bowlers here as it was such a low total to defend. We need to focus on our batting, especially on this wicket.



Well in all the games we have played here, there has been a little bit of variable bounce. But we can't say that as an excuse. We are professionals at the end of the day. You need to bat according to the situation and live up to it.



(Wishing him luck for the next game) Thank you so much. We have lost the battle but not the war."