Sports Highlights, May 14: Javed Akhtar Wants Virat Kohli To Reconsider His Test Retirement; Alonso Set To Be Named Real Madrid Boss

Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Japan Vs Cook Islands 2nd T20I
Cook Islands are bowling first against Japan in the 2nd T20I
Cook Islands (Playing XI): Hayden Dickson, Thomas Parima, Aue Parima, Ma'ara Ave(c), Cory Dickson, Liam Denny, James Pickering(w), Pita Ravarua, Oscar Taylor, Paani Vaialo, Tiaki Wuatai
Japan (Playing XI): Kendel Fleming(c), Koji Hardgrave Abe, Benjamin Ito Davis, Charles Hinze, Declan Suzuki, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Wataru Miyauchi(w), Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Makoto Taniyama, Abdul Samad, Shoma Slater
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Rohan Dennis Receives Suspended Sentence
Former Olympic cyclist and world champion Rohan Dennis received a suspended sentence on Wednesday over what was termed a “tragic accident” that led to the death of his wife, fellow Olympian Melissa Hoskins.
The 34-year-old Dennis appeared in South Australia District Court after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of committing an aggravated act likely to cause harm. (AP)
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Indiana Pacers Advance To Eastern Conference Finals
Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam added 21 as the Indiana Pacers progressed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year with a 114-105 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The fourth-seeded Pacers will now await the winner of the matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Rohit-Virat Retirement Will Create Leadership Vacuum - Ashwin
India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's sudden retirement from Tests, have created a leadership vacuum in the team.
“Their retirements will definitely create a leadership vacuum. You can’t buy experience, especially on tours like this. Virat’s energy and Rohit’s composure will be missed,” said Ashwin during a chat on his YouTube channel Ash ki baat.
“No matter how great a player is, even someone like Sachin Tendulkar had to retire one day. That’s just how the game works,” he added.
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Makes Portugal Debut For U-15
Cristiano Ronaldo's son made his debut for Portugal’s U15 national team on Tuesday, in a 4-1 win over Japan at the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament, held in Sveti Martin na Muri, Croatia.
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Lionel Messi To Reveal His Favourite Goals
Lionel Messi is about to tell the world which of his many goals was his favorite.
The Inter Miami star, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion announced Tuesday that he will unveil his favorite goal on May 22. A depiction of that goal will then be turned into a work of art that will be auctioned off for charity.
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: MI Vs DC Tickets Valid
The tickets for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game, that was for 15th May in the IPL 2025, are now valid for the 21st May game.
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: WTC Final-bound SA Players Likely To Miss IPL Playoffs
South African players who have been picked for the World Test Championship Final against Australia are likely to miss the IPL playoffs as the country's cricket board is standing firm on prioritizing national duty over league commitments, the PTI reported.
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Javed Akhtar Wants Virat Kohli To Reconsider His Retirement Decision
Famous Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to have a say on Virat Kohli's Test retirement. The veteran wants Kohli to 'reconsider his decision' from Tests. He wrote, "Obviously Virat knows better but as an admirer of This great player I am disappointed by his rather premature retirement from Test cricket cricket (sic) . I think there is still a lot of cricket in him . I sincerely request him to reconsider his decision."
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Nottingham Forest Striker In Induced Coma
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has found himself in induced coma after having the first phase of surgery on a serious abdominal injury. The Nigeria international had collided with the post in the 88th minute of the 2-2 draw against Leicester at the City Ground on Sunday.
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Sampdoria Relegated To Serie C
Italian club Sampdoria have been relegated to Serie C, the country's second-division football league. Sampdoria have been in the lower league since their relegation from Serie A in the 2022–23 season.
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: International League T20 Season 4 To Begin On 2 December 2025
Fourth edition of the second-most watched T20 league in the world to be played from Tuesday, 2 December 2025 to Sunday, 4 January 2026.
Sports LIVE Today, May 14: JioStar Head In Place To Take Over Role At ICC
JioStar head Sanjog Gupta is in line to be become the new chief executive of the International Cricket Council, as per a report in The Guardian. If he does take over the role, Gupta will be come the first appointment at ICC since Jay Shah, who was the Chairman of the cricketing governing body last December.