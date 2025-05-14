Sports Highlights, May 14: Javed Akhtar Wants Virat Kohli To Reconsider His Test Retirement; Alonso Set To Be Named Real Madrid Boss

Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Tests.

Here are the highlights of today's sports news and events. The BWF Thailand Open began, with India's Lakshya Sen losing to Nhat Nguyen in the round of 32. The NBA Conference semi-finals head into Game 5, with Cleveland Cavaliers losing to against Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder defeating the Denver Nuggets. Elsewhere, the Italian Open enters its quarter-final stage where Carlos Alcaraz locks horns with Jack Draper, and in the Cricket World Cup League Two, UAE square off against Scotland. Stay with us for live scores and updates from the sports world on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

14 May 2025, 07:13:05 am IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Japan Vs Cook Islands 2nd T20I Cook Islands are bowling first against Japan in the 2nd T20I Cook Islands (Playing XI): Hayden Dickson, Thomas Parima, Aue Parima, Ma'ara Ave(c), Cory Dickson, Liam Denny, James Pickering(w), Pita Ravarua, Oscar Taylor, Paani Vaialo, Tiaki Wuatai Japan (Playing XI): Kendel Fleming(c), Koji Hardgrave Abe, Benjamin Ito Davis, Charles Hinze, Declan Suzuki, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Wataru Miyauchi(w), Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Makoto Taniyama, Abdul Samad, Shoma Slater

14 May 2025, 07:36:01 am IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Rohan Dennis Receives Suspended Sentence Former Olympic cyclist and world champion Rohan Dennis received a suspended sentence on Wednesday over what was termed a “tragic accident” that led to the death of his wife, fellow Olympian Melissa Hoskins. The 34-year-old Dennis appeared in South Australia District Court after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of committing an aggravated act likely to cause harm. (AP)

14 May 2025, 07:58:15 am IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Indiana Pacers Advance To Eastern Conference Finals Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam added 21 as the Indiana Pacers progressed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year with a 114-105 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The fourth-seeded Pacers will now await the winner of the matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

14 May 2025, 08:29:00 am IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Rohit-Virat Retirement Will Create Leadership Vacuum - Ashwin India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's sudden retirement from Tests, have created a leadership vacuum in the team. “Their retirements will definitely create a leadership vacuum. You can’t buy experience, especially on tours like this. Virat’s energy and Rohit’s composure will be missed,” said Ashwin during a chat on his YouTube channel Ash ki baat. “No matter how great a player is, even someone like Sachin Tendulkar had to retire one day. That’s just how the game works,” he added.

14 May 2025, 08:49:21 am IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Makes Portugal Debut For U-15 Cristiano Ronaldo's son made his debut for Portugal’s U15 national team on Tuesday, in a 4-1 win over Japan at the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament, held in Sveti Martin na Muri, Croatia. Parabéns pela estreia por @selecaoportugal, filho. Muito orgulho em ti! pic.twitter.com/BWbKDewDnZ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 13, 2025

14 May 2025, 09:41:10 am IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Lionel Messi To Reveal His Favourite Goals Lionel Messi is about to tell the world which of his many goals was his favorite. The Inter Miami star, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion announced Tuesday that he will unveil his favorite goal on May 22. A depiction of that goal will then be turned into a work of art that will be auctioned off for charity.

14 May 2025, 10:22:18 am IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: MI Vs DC Tickets Valid The tickets for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game, that was for 15th May in the IPL 2025, are now valid for the 21st May game. 🚨 𝐌-𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨



Booked M-Ticket for the match on 15th May? ▶️ Good news, it is valid for 21st May 😍



All this, the info on refunds & much more 👉 https://t.co/YFcUpY48TJ #MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/yRovEPYP9i — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 13, 2025

14 May 2025, 11:01:28 am IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: WTC Final-bound SA Players Likely To Miss IPL Playoffs South African players who have been picked for the World Test Championship Final against Australia are likely to miss the IPL playoffs as the country's cricket board is standing firm on prioritizing national duty over league commitments, the PTI reported.

14 May 2025, 11:44:10 am IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Javed Akhtar Wants Virat Kohli To Reconsider His Retirement Decision Famous Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to have a say on Virat Kohli's Test retirement. The veteran wants Kohli to 'reconsider his decision' from Tests. He wrote, "Obviously Virat knows better but as an admirer of This great player I am disappointed by his rather premature retirement from Test cricket cricket (sic) . I think there is still a lot of cricket in him . I sincerely request him to reconsider his decision." Obviously Virat knows better but as an admirer of This great player I am disappointed by his rather premature retirement from Test cricket cricket . I think there is still a lot of cricket in him . I sincerely request him to reconsider his decision. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 14, 2025

14 May 2025, 12:11:43 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Nottingham Forest Striker In Induced Coma Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has found himself in induced coma after having the first phase of surgery on a serious abdominal injury. The Nigeria international had collided with the post in the 88th minute of the 2-2 draw against Leicester at the City Ground on Sunday.

14 May 2025, 12:49:18 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: Sampdoria Relegated To Serie C Italian club Sampdoria have been relegated to Serie C, the country's second-division football league. Sampdoria have been in the lower league since their relegation from Serie A in the 2022–23 season.

14 May 2025, 01:18:28 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, May 14: International League T20 Season 4 To Begin On 2 December 2025 Fourth edition of the second-most watched T20 league in the world to be played from Tuesday, 2 December 2025 to Sunday, 4 January 2026.