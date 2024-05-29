Welcome to the highlights of our coverage of sports news and events on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The warm-up matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 entered their second day. Namibia beat Uganda by five wickets and the Bangladesh vs United States game was called off due to thunderstorms and tornado alert in Texas. In badminton, the high-profile Singapore Open kicked off and India's star pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their round of 32 match against Mads Vestergaard and Daniel Lundgaard of Denmark to exit early. Meanwhile, the French Open main draw rolled on to its third day with top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina advancing to round 2. Catch all the updates from the sports world on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 right here