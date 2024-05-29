Sports News Highlights, May 28, 2024
Welcome to the highlights of our coverage of sports news and events on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The warm-up matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 entered their second day. Namibia beat Uganda by five wickets and the Bangladesh vs United States game was called off due to thunderstorms and tornado alert in Texas. In badminton, the high-profile Singapore Open kicked off and India's star pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their round of 32 match against Mads Vestergaard and Daniel Lundgaard of Denmark to exit early. Meanwhile, the French Open main draw rolled on to its third day with top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina advancing to round 2. Catch all the updates from the sports world on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 right here
ICYMI: Rafa Nadal Lost In 1st Round At French Open 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Record In SPL
Cristiano "CR7" Ronaldo broke the Saudi League record for goals in one single season, making it 35 goals after a brace in a game against Al Ittihad. He has now 35 goals, 11 assists in 31 games. Previous record was 34 goals in 2018/2019 by Hamdallah.
French Open 2024 Day 2 Recap
Who won, who lost on day 2 at Roland Garros. Here's a recap of all the results in French Open 2024
PL: Unai Emery Signs New Contract At Aston Villa Until 2029
Unai Emery signed a new contract with Aston Villa on Monday that keeps him at the Premier League club until 2029. Emery took charge in October 2022 with Villa just three points above the relegation zone. This season, he guided the club to a fourth-place finish and qualification for the Champions League. (AP)
IPL 2024: Lessons To Learn From The Season Gone By
Olympic champion Richard Carapaz Misses Out On Paris Olympics
Richard Carapaz will not be at the Paris Olympics to defend his road cycling title. Ecuador's only representative at the Olympics in the road cycling race and individual time trial will be Jhonatan Narváez, the national cycling federation said in a statement on Monday. Carapaz said on his social media he wished “the best of luck to Jhonatan,” and added he will keep reaching for new goals. The two cyclists had a tough battle for Ecuador's spot in Paris. (AP)
ICC Grants List-A Status To Major League Cricket
The official List-A status to Major League Cricket matches has been granted by the International Cricket Council in the US in only its second season. This move aims to promote the game in one of the biggest sports markets.
The MLC is set to commence next week and in less than a week the Americas will host cricket's marquee event, the T20 World Cup.
T20 WC: Optimism For India!
India's remarkable reservoir of talent and formidable depth within their squad makes them strong contenders to win the upcoming T20 World Cup, feels former England skipper Eoin Morgan.
India have gone with almost the same squad as they had in the last edition of the T20 World Cup while adding the likes of young Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson. (PTI)
India A Vs Australia A - Warmup For Test
India 'A' will play two first-class matches against Australia 'A' in the run-up to the marquee Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year, CA announced on Tuesday.
The two games are scheduled to be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay and the MCG from October 31-November 3 and November 7 to 10 respectively, Cricket Australia said.
The warm-up games will provide an opportunity for fringe players from both sides to push for a Test berth. (PTI)
French Open: Djokovic Vs Herbert In 1st Round
The 24 Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the 1st round of the 2024 French Open for the 2nd time in their career. The match is scheduled to be held today at 8:15 pm on the clay court of Philippe-Chatrier.
What Happened To Rishabh Pant At Airport?
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is back in the national set-up after his horrific injury sustained two years ago. The wicketkeeper-batter had suffered multiple injuries following a near-fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December 2022. However, post his accident, the Delhi Capitals captain revealed that he was reluctant to visit the airport after his life-threatening injury as he was apprehensive about facing people while wheelchair bound.
"I couldn't go to the airport because I was nervous about facing people in a wheelchair. I couldn't even brush my teeth for two months, and for six to seven months, I suffered unbearable pain," Pant recalled.
Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa Beats Alireza In Armageddon
The Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa clinched a convincing win over Firouzja Alireza of France in the Armageddon game in the first round of the Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger on Tuesday.
After an easy draw under normal time control, Praggnanadhaa got 10 minutes as white compared to Alireza's seven but with the condition that he had to win as a draw would have given black extra points. (PTI)
Singapore Open: It's Time For Satwik-Chirag!
The newly crowned Thailand Open champs and World Number One badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will start to hunt for another victory at the BWF Super 750 event, Singapore Open in the first round on Tuesday, May 28 as they go head to head against Denmark duo Mads Vestergaard and Daniel Lundgaard in Round of 32.
T20 WC Warm-Up Matches Updates (NAM vs UGA)
In the ICC T20 World Cup warm up, Namibia has beaten Uganda by 5 wickets chasing the target of 135 runs with the help of Nico David's 54 off 34 balls.
Score:
Uganda - 134/8 (20)
Namibia - 135/5 (18.5)
T20 WC Warm-Up Matches Updates (CAN vs NEP)
Pacer Dilon Heyliger's spell of four wickets powered Canada to a comfortable 63-run win over Nepal during the first-round warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup in Dallas on Tuesday.
Batting first Canada, who are set to make their debut in the upcoming WC made 183 for seven featuring Nicholas Kirton's 51 and Ravinderpal Singh's unbeaten 41 off 17 balls.
Score:
Canada: 183/7 (20)
Nepal: 120/10 (19.2)
World Racketlon Champ's: Vikramadtiya, India's Captain
Vikramaditya Chaufla has been named as the captain of the six-member India squad for the World Racketlon Championship in Rotterdam from July 31 to August 4.
The Racketlon is a combination of four racket sports - table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.
Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Mixed Results For India
Nishant Dev out-punched his Mongolian opponent in just over two minutes to progress to the 71kg pre quarterfinals while Abhinash Jamwal ran out of luck as he was knocked out of the second Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok on Tuesday.
Dev, who had narrowly missed out an Olympic berth at the previous qualifiers, began with a flurry of punches against Mongolia's Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto to force a standing count in the very first minute. (PTI)
Singapore Open: Sat-Chi Lose Game 1 In Opening Match
India's ace doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has lost the first game in its round of 32 match at Singapore Open. The Danish duo of Mads Vestergaard and Daniel Lundgaard takes the game 22-20 after an intense duel. The second game is underway and Sat-Chi are seeking to bounce back.
Singapore Open: Sat-Chi Bow Out In Round Of 32
An early exit for Satwik and Chirag. The star India doubles duo loses in straight games to Mads Vestergaard and Daniel Lundgaard of Denmark and bows out of Singapore Open. Not the ideal result ahead of Paris Olympics for India's genuine medal contenders.
French Open: Rybakina Advances
Kazakhstan's fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina begins her French Open campaign with a facile 6-2, 6-3 win over Greet Minnen. Rybakina will meet either Arantxa Rus or Angelique Kerber in round 2.
MotoGP Bharat Postponed To 2025
The India round of the MotoGP championship will not take place on the scheduled date in September 2024 and instead has been moved to March 2025, PTI reports. The unfavourable weather in September in Greater Noida (where the race will be held, at the Buddh International Circuit) has been cited as the reason for the postponement.
Ten Hag Deserves Another Season: Ex-Striker
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag should be given another season by the new regime after the team's FA Cup triumph, says former Red Devils striker Dwight Yorke. Ten Hag's future has been subject to speculation throughout a largely dismal season for United, who recorded their lowest ever English Premier League finish of eighth.
T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: BAN Vs USA Called Off
Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against hosts United States has been abandoned without a ball bowled. The adverse weather conditions at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas (Texas) have been cited as the reason for the match being cancelled.
Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Sachin Siwach Wins With Ease
Indian pugilist Sachin Siwach has registered a convincing win over Frederik Jensen of Denmark in the 57kg weight category of the second Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok. Siwach earns a unanimous verdict from all five judges in round two and three to grab the victory with a 5-0 verdict.
T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Sri Lanka Bowl First Vs Netherlands
Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Netherlands in their first warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The game is being played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.
Both teams have one more warm-up game slated in the coming days. Sri Lanka next face Ireland in Florida on May 31. The Netherlands will take on Canada in Texas, also on May 31.
Euro 2024: Czech Republic Name 26-Member Squad
Bayer Leverkusen forwards Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek and goalkeeper Matej Kovar find themselves in the 26-man Czech Republic squad named by coach Ivan Hasek. West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek will captain the Czechs, and picked with clubmate and right back Vladimir Coufal.
Czech Republic Squad
Goalkeepers: Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague), Matej Kovar (Leverkusen), Vitezslav Jaros (Sturm Graz).
Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (West Ham), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranac (Viktoria Plzen), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague), Tomas Vlcek (Slavia Prague), David Jurasek (Hoffenheim), Martin Vitík (Sparta Prague).
Midfielders: Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Michal Sadilek (Twente), Antonin Barak (Fiorentina), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord), Vaclav Cerny (Wolfsburg), Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Pavel Sulc (Viktoria Plzen), Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen).
Forwards: Patrik Schick (Leverkusen), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen), Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), Adam Hlozek (Leverkusen) .
French Open: Sabalenka Into Round 2
World number 2 Aryna Sabalenka has eased into round of the French Open 2024 women's singles, prevailing over Erika Andreeva 6-1, 6-2 in just 68 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros.
Golfer Lexi Thompson To Retire, Aged 29
Lexi Thompson, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, is retiring this year from full-time competition. Thompson is playing in the U.S. Women's Open, her 18th Women's Open, and the fact she is only 29 speaks to a career that began at such a young age.
ENG Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Toss Delayed In Cardiff
Persistent downpour at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff means the toss is delayed for the third T20I between England and Pakistan. The first game was washed out due to rain in Leeds, and England had won the second game by 23 runs in Birmingham.
ENG Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Still Raining In Cardiff
The third T20I between Pakistan and England could well be washed out due to rain. It is still bucketing down in Cardiff and the toss is yet to take place. England lead the four-match series 1-0.
That's A Wrap!
With that, our coverage of today's sports news and events ends. We will be back tomorrow morning with all that is current in the sporting sphere. Until then, goodbye.