Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters

The UEFA Euro 2024 saw Spain and France book their semi-final spots beating hosts Germany and Portugal respectively. Today sees the likes of a young Indian side take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I game of the series. Venezuela take on Canada in the quarter-final of Copa America 2024. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Saturday, July 6 2024 right here