Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters

The UEFA Euro 2024 saw Spain and France book their semi-final spots beating hosts Germany and Portugal respectively. Today sees the likes of a young Indian side take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I game of the series. Venezuela take on Canada in the quarter-final of Copa America 2024. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Saturday, July 6 2024 right here

6 July 2024
France Through To UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Finals Darko Vojinovic/AP
Caruana Wins Title As Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh Lose in Tiebreaker

World number two Fabiano Caruana defended his Superbet Classic title by winning all three rapid games in a thrilling four-way tiebreaker, featuring Indian Grandmasters D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, after a rather dull tournament. (PTI)

Canada Open: Rajawat Stuns Antonsen To Seal Semis Spot

Continuing his dream run, rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat stunned top seed and world number four Anders Antonsen of Denmark to cruise into the semifinals of the Canada Open here.

World No. 39 Rajawat defeated Antonsen 21-11, 17-21, 21-19 in a gruelling one hour 19 minutes quarterfinal on Friday night. (PTI)

MLC 2024: LAKR Beat Super Kings In Dallas

The second match of the Major League Cricket 2024 saw Los Angeles Knight Riders beat the Texas Super Kings by 12 runs at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Former Tennis Player Jasmina Tinjic Handed Six-Year Ban

A former tennis player from Bosnia-Herzegovina was banned for six years after admitting to match-fixing violations, the sport's integrity unit said on Friday.

Jasmina Tinjic, 33, who was ranked as high as 236th in 2013, did not contest the charges relating to “corrupt activity” in 2017 and 2018, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said. (AP)

Copa America 2024: Canada Progress To Semi-Finals

Canada sealed the deal against Venezuela in the Copa America 2024 quarter-finals 3-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

UEFA Euro 2024: France Through To Semis

France defeated Portugal 5-3 on penalties to reach the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's bid to win the European crown in his last showing.

Wimbledon 2024: Sinner Brushes Past Kecmanovic In Round 3

World No.1 Jannik Sinner went past Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 with ease to book himself a Round 4 spot at the All England Club in London.

Sports News LIVE Updates, July 6, 2024

