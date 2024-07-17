Sports

Sports News Today LIVE: Rafael Nadal-Casper Ruud In Men's Doubles Action; Countdown To Paris Olympic Games 2024

Catch all live sports news and updates from Wednesday, July 17, 2024, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
17 July 2024
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud's celebrate their victory | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP
Sporting action continues from across the globe. In tennis, Casper Ruud teams up with former world number 1 Rafael Nadal in the men's doubles clash at the Swedish Open. All the reaction from the English football camp as Gareth Southgate resigned. In cricket, England women are in action against New Zealand women in the fifth ODI. Catch all live sports news and updates from Wednesday, July 17, 2024, right here
Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena Was On The Verge Of Quitting Last Year

Asian Games silver medallist javelin thrower Kishore Jena says he was on verge of quitting the sport in 2023 after a string of poor performances but he heeded to his father's advice, leading to a revival of his career.

"When Neeraj won at the Olympics, we celebrated and enjoyed his victory. But honestly, the victory also left me dejected because I too was playing the same sport. I felt it was time for me to achieve something in sports," Jena said.

Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders

Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Shamilia Connell, Kyshona Knight, Jahzara Claxton, Zaida James, Jannielea Glasgow, Anisa Mohammed, Shunelle Sawh, Samara Ramnath, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleynne, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Trishan Holder, Qiana Joseph, Djeneba Joseph, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Chamari Athapaththu, Amanda Jade Wellington, Laura Harris, Georgia Redmayne

Barbados Royals

Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmott, Kaysia Schultz, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabnim Ismail, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Winfield-Hill

The French Football Federation To 'Sue' Argentina Players

The French football federation pledged on Tuesday to file a complaint with FIFA over “racist and discriminatory remarks” by Argentina players in post-match chants about France’s team after their Copa America title win.

