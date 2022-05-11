Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Women’s World Boxing Championships: Parveen Advances To Pre-Quarters With Comprehensive Win

Parveen will play against the former Youth Olympics champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA in the next round on Sunday.

Women’s World Boxing Championships: Parveen Advances To Pre-Quarters With Comprehensive Win
Parveen (R) punches Mariia Bova during 63kg 1st round match at Women’s World Boxing Championships. BFI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 9:16 pm

India's Parveen (63kg) moved to the pre-quarterfinals with a comprehensive win over Ukraine's Mariia Bova in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

The 22-year-old from Haryana won by unanimous decision against the much more experienced boxer, who is 12 years her senior, in the light welter division.

Related stories

Women’s World Boxing Championships: Nitu Shines On Debut With Win Over Steluta Duta

Women’s World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain Beats Chen Nien-Chin In Opening Game

Although the 2017 youth national winner began on an aggressive note, she was edged out by Bova in the opening round, who matched Parveen's energy.

But the Indian showed amazing tenacity as she significantly upped the ante in the second round. She ferociously attacked the 34-year-old Ukrainian, landing a flurry of punches to eventually seal the tie in her favour.

After an impressive start to her campaign, Parveen  will be up against the former Youth Olympics champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA in the pre-quarter finals on Sunday.

Later in the day, Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Manisha (57kg) and Saweety (75kg) will open their campaigns in the prestigious event.

Tags

Sports Boxing Women’s World Boxing Championships IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships Nikhat Zareen Mariia Bova Parveen
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read