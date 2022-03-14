Monday, Mar 14, 2022
WI Vs ENG, 2nd Test: West Indies Unchanged For Bridgetown Clash Against England

The three-Test series against England is level after West Indies held on Saturday to draw the opener. The second Test starts on March 16.

West Indies players celebrate England captain Joe Root's wicket on Day 1 of the first Test. AP Photo

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 10:54 am

West Indies stuck with an unchanged 13-man squad for the second cricket Test against England, which starts Wednesday at Kensington Oval. (More Cricket News)

The three-Test series is level after West Indies held on Saturday to draw the opener. England made a bold declaration on the last day at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and got within six wickets of winning on a sluggish pitch with an undermanned bowling attack. 

"It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados," West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said on Sunday. 

"It was hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task."

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

