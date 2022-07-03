WI Vs BAN, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: West Indies Bat First Against Bangladesh

West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the second T20 International at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica on Sunday.

One change for the Windies. Devon Thomas is out with a quad strain, and in comes Keemo Paul. Two changes for Bangladesh. Munim Shahriar and Nasum Ahmed are replaced by Taskin Ahmed and Mosaddek Hossain.

West Indies : Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

Bangladesh : Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

In India, the 2nd T20I between West Indies and India can be streamed live on FanCode. In Bangladesh, WI vs BAN match is available live on T Sports and ICC TV. Viewers in the Caribbean can watch WI vs BAN on ESPN Caribbean.

At the same venue, rain played spoilsport on Saturday to wash out the first T20I. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat after the rain delay.

The truncated match, 16-overs side, was further reduced to a 13-overs affair, but only 13 overs were bowled (105/8).

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 29, and every West Indies bowler got a wicket, led by Romario Shepherd with 3/21.

But the weather forecast for Sunday is much better.

This will be the 15th T20I meeting between the West Indies and Bangladesh. The Windies have a 7-5 lead.

In the West Indies, Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I game, losing two in four.

The third match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday (July 7).

The T20s will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Guyana, starting Sunday (July 10). The tour ends on July 16.

Bangladesh were overwhelmed in the two-match Test series, losing by seven and 10 wickets.