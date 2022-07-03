Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

WI Vs BAN, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: West Indies Bat First Against Bangladesh

The first T20 International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Saturday ended prematurely due to rain. The weather forecast is better for Sunday.

West Indies lead Bangladesh 7-5 in T20I head-to-head record.
West Indies lead Bangladesh 7-5 in T20I head-to-head record. Photo: Windies Cricket

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 11:10 pm

West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the second T20 International at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica on Sunday.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

Playing XIs

One change for the Windies. Devon Thomas is out with a quad strain, and in comes Keemo Paul. Two changes for Bangladesh. Munim Shahriar and Nasum Ahmed are replaced by Taskin Ahmed and Mosaddek Hossain.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

WI Vs BAN, Second Test: West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 10 Wickets To Take Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh Create Unwanted Record With Six Ducks

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

In India, the 2nd T20I between West Indies and India can be streamed live on FanCode. In Bangladesh, WI vs BAN match is available live on T Sports and ICC TV. Viewers in the Caribbean can watch WI vs BAN on ESPN Caribbean.

At the same venue, rain played spoilsport on Saturday to wash out the first T20I. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat after the rain delay.

The truncated match, 16-overs side, was further reduced to a 13-overs affair, but only 13 overs were bowled (105/8).

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 29, and every West Indies bowler got a wicket, led by Romario Shepherd with 3/21.

But the weather forecast for Sunday is much better.

This will be the 15th T20I meeting between the West Indies and Bangladesh. The Windies have a 7-5 lead.

In the West Indies, Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I game, losing two in four.

The third match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday (July 7).

The T20s will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Guyana, starting Sunday (July 10). The tour ends on July 16.

Bangladesh were overwhelmed in the two-match Test series, losing by seven and 10 wickets.

Tags

Sports Cricket Bangladesh's Tour Of West Indies 2022  Bangladesh National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team  Shakib Al Hasan Mahmudullah  Nicholas Pooran  Rovman Powell Mustafizur Rahman Rain Windsor Park Dominica T20 World Cup
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read