Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Judo Medallists - In Pics

Judo events started from July 27 at the Paris Olympics 2024 and concluded August 3. They took place at Grand Palais Éphémère in Champ de Mars. As far as the number of judokas who participated at the Summer Games are concerned, 372 participants took place across fourteen weight categories. Japan took home the most gold medals (3) with France (2) and Azerbaijan (2).

Medal ceremony for judo men's -81kg event in team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, Georgia's Tato Grigalashvili, silver, Japan's Takanori Nagase, gold, South Korea's Joonhwan Lee, Tajikistan's Somon Makhmadbekov, bronze, take a selfie on the podium of the judo men's -81kg event in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for mens -90kg event in team judo competition
Medal ceremony for men's -90kg event in team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, Japan's Sanshiro Murao, silver, Georgia's Lasha Bekauri, gold, France's Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou, Theodoros Tselidis, of Greece, bronze, pose on the podium of the men's -90kg event in team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for mens -73kg event in team judo competition
Medal ceremony for men's -73kg event in team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, France's Joan-Benjamin Gaba, silver, Azerbaijan's Hidayet Heydarov, gold, Moldova's Adil Osmanov, Japan's Soichi Hashimoto, bronze, pose on the podium of the judo men's -73kg event in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for mens -66kg event in team judo competition
Medal ceremony for men's -66kg event in team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, Brazil's Willian Lima, silver, Japan's Hifumi Abe, gold, Kazakhstan's Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, Moldova's Denis Vieru, bronze, pose on the podium of the judo men's -66kg event in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for mens -60kg event in a team judo competition
Medal ceremony for men's -60kg event in a team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, France's Luka Mkheidze, silver, Kazakhstan's Yeldos Smetov, gold, Japan's Ryuju Nagayama, Spain's Francisco Garrigos, bronze, pose on the podium of the men's -60kg event in a team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for mens +100 kg event in team judo competition
Medal ceremony for men's +100 kg event in team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, South Korea's Kim Min-jong, silver, France's Teddy Riner, gold, Uzbekistan's Alisher Yusupov, Tajikistan's Temur Rakhimov, bronze, pose on the podium of the judo men's +100 kg event in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for mens -100 kg event in the team judo competition
Medal ceremony for men's -100 kg event in the team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, Georgia's Ilia Sulamanidze, silver, Azerbaijan's Zelym Kotsoiev, gold, Israel's Peter Paltchik, Uzbekistan's Muzaffarbek Turoboyev, bronze, stand on the podium of the judo men's -100 kg event in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for womens -78 kg event in the team judo competition
Medal ceremony for women's -78 kg event in the team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, Israel's Inbar Lanir, silver, Italy's Alice Bellandi, gold, China's Zhenzhao Ma, Portugal's Patricia Sampaio, bronze, pose on the podium of the judo women's -78 kg event in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for womens -70kg event in the team judo competition
Medal ceremony for women's -70kg event in the team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, Belgium's Gabriella Willems, Austria's Michaela Polleres, bronze, Croatia's Barbara Matic, gold, Germany's Miriam Butkereit, silver, pose after the women's -70kg event in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for womens -63kg event in team judo competition
Medal ceremony for women's -63kg event in team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, Mexico's Prisca Awiti Alcaraz, silver, Slovenia's Andreja Leski, gold, France's Clarisse Agbegnenou, Kosovo's Laura Fazliu, bronze, pose on the podium of the judo women's -63kg event in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for womens -57kg event in team judo competition
Medal ceremony for women's -57kg event in team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, France's Sarah-Leonie Cysique, Japan's Haruka Funakubo, bronze, Canada's Christa Deguchi, gold, South Korea's Mimi Huh, silver, pose after the judo women's -57kg event in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for womens -52kg event in team judo competition
Medal ceremony for women's -52kg event in team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi, silver, Uzbekistan's Diyora Keldiyorova, gold, Brazil's Larissa Pimenta, France's Amandine Buchard, bronze, pose on the podium of the judo women's -52kg event in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for womens -48kg event in team judo competition
Medal ceremony for women's -48kg event in team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, Mongolia's Baasankhuu Bavuudorj, silver, Japan's Natsumi Tsunoda, gold, France's Shirine Boukli, Sweden's Tara Babulfath, bronze, pose on the podium of the women's -48kg event in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Medal ceremony for womens +78 kg event in the team judo competition
Medal ceremony for women's +78 kg event in the team judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medal winners, from left, Israel's Raz Hershko, silver, Brazil's Beatriz Souza, gold, South Korea's Hayun Kim, France's Romane Dicko, bronze, pose on the podium of the judo women's +78 kg event in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Team of France, gold medalist in judo mixed team competition
Team of France, gold medalist in judo mixed team competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Team of France poses for photographers during the award ceremony of the judo mixed team competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Team of South Korea, silver medalist in judo mixed team competition
Team of South Korea, silver medalist in judo mixed team competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Team of South Korea pose for photographers during the award ceremony of the mixed team competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Team of Brazil, bronze medalist in judo mixed team competition
Team of Brazil, bronze medalist in judo mixed team competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Team of Brazil poses for photographers during the award ceremony of the judo mixed team competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Team of Japan, bronze medalist in judo mixed team competition
Team of Japan, bronze medalist in judo mixed team competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Team of Japan poses for photographers during the award ceremony of the judo mixed team competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

