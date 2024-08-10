Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Judo Medallists - In Pics

Judo events started from July 27 at the Paris Olympics 2024 and concluded August 3. They took place at Grand Palais Éphémère in Champ de Mars. As far as the number of judokas who participated at the Summer Games are concerned, 372 participants took place across fourteen weight categories. Japan took home the most gold medals (3) with France (2) and Azerbaijan (2).