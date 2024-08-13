Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics - Artistic Women Medallists - In Pics

Brazil's women's artistic gymnastics team celebrates their medals during a ceremony at the Champions Park during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Brazil's artistic gymnastics women's team bronze medallist, all-around silver medallist, vault silver medallist and floor exercise gold medallist, Rebeca Andrade poses for a portrait during a photo session at the Champions Park during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Jordan Chiles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. ()
Silver medalist Simone Biles, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles, of the United States, right, bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, during the medal ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Alice D'Amato, of Italy, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Simone Biles, of the United States, falls on the beam during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, of Romania, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.