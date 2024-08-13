Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics - Artistic Women Medallists - In Pics

Another event that was part of the 2024 Paris Olympics were the Gymnastics - Artistic event. The . The artistic event kicked-off from 27 July and concluded on 5 August. The events took place at the Accor Arena with the rhythmic events being scheduled at Porte de La Chapelle Arena that began from August 8 to 10 August.

Paris Olympics Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/David Goldman, Pool

Brazil's women's artistic gymnastics team celebrates their medals during a ceremony at the Champions Park during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

1/7
Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics
Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Photo: Thibaud Moritz/Pool Photo via AP

Brazil's artistic gymnastics women's team bronze medallist, all-around silver medallist, vault silver medallist and floor exercise gold medallist, Rebeca Andrade poses for a portrait during a photo session at the Champions Park during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

2/7
Jordan Chiles, of the United States
Jordan Chiles, of the United States Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Jordan Chiles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. ()

3/7
Paris Olympics Games Artistic Gymnastics
Paris Olympics Games Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Jordan Chiles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/7
Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics
Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Silver medalist Simone Biles, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles, of the United States, right, bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, during the medal ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/7
Paris 2024 Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Paris 2024 Olympics Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Alice D'Amato, of Italy, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/7
Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics
Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Morry Gash

Simone Biles, of the United States, falls on the beam during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/7
2024 Summer Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
2024 Summer Olympics Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, of Romania, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

