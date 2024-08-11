Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Competition Climbing Medallists - In Pics

Competition climbing began from August 5 at the Paris Olympics and will conclude on Saturday, August 10 at the Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Saint-Denis. The total number of medal events have been doubled since the Tokyo Olympics as well as the number of climbers increased, rising from 40 to 68. Poland won the maximum medals in this competition with 1 gold and one silver. USA, returned with one bronze with all to play for on the final day of the competition.