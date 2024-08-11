Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Competition Climbing Medallists - In Pics

Gold medallist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia, center, poses with silver medallist Brooke Raboutou of the United States, left, and bronze medallist Jessica Pilz of Austria during the women's boulder and lead final for the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Gold medallist Toby Roberts of Great Britain, center, poses with silver medallist Sorato Anraku of Japan, left, and bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria after the men's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland, center, speaks with silver medallist Deng Lijuan of China, left, and bronze medallist Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland after the women's speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Gold medallist Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia, center, poses on the podium with silver medallist Wu Peng of China, left, and bronze medallist Sam Watson of the United States after the men's speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Gold medallist Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia poses after winning the men's speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Gold medallist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia poses with her medal after the women's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Gold medallist Toby Roberts of Great Britain bites into his medal on the podium after the men's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland celebrates on the podium after winnin the women's speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Silver medallist Brooke Raboutou of the United States poses with her medal afer the women's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Silver medallist Sorato Anraku of Japan poses with his medal after the men's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria poses on the podium after the men's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.