Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Competition Climbing Medallists - In Pics

Competition climbing began from August 5 at the Paris Olympics and will conclude on Saturday, August 10 at the Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Saint-Denis. The total number of medal events have been doubled since the Tokyo Olympics as well as the number of climbers increased, rising from 40 to 68. Poland won the maximum medals in this competition with 1 gold and one silver. USA, returned with one bronze with all to play for on the final day of the competition.

Women's boulder and lead final winners: Gold medallist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia, center, silver medallist Brooke Raboutou of the United States, left, and bronze medallist Jessica Pilz of Austria | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Gold medallist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia, center, poses with silver medallist Brooke Raboutou of the United States, left, and bronze medallist Jessica Pilz of Austria during the women's boulder and lead final for the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Mens boulder and lead final: Gold medallist Toby Roberts of Great Britain, center, silver medallist Sorato Anraku of Japan, left, and bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria
Men's boulder and lead final: Gold medallist Toby Roberts of Great Britain, center, silver medallist Sorato Anraku of Japan, left, and bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Gold medallist Toby Roberts of Great Britain, center, poses with silver medallist Sorato Anraku of Japan, left, and bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria after the men's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Womens speed final: Gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland, center, silver medallist Deng Lijuan of China, left, and bronze medallist Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland
Women's speed final: Gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland, center, silver medallist Deng Lijuan of China, left, and bronze medallist Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland, center, speaks with silver medallist Deng Lijuan of China, left, and bronze medallist Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland after the women's speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Mens speed final: Gold medallist Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia, center, silver medallist Wu Peng of China, left, and bronze medallist Sam Watson of the United States
Men's speed final: Gold medallist Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia, center, silver medallist Wu Peng of China, left, and bronze medallist Sam Watson of the United States | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Gold medallist Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia, center, poses on the podium with silver medallist Wu Peng of China, left, and bronze medallist Sam Watson of the United States after the men's speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Mens speed final Gold medallist Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia
Men's speed final Gold medallist Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Gold medallist Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia poses after winning the men's speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Womens boulder and lead final gold medallist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia
Women's boulder and lead final gold medallist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Gold medallist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia poses with her medal after the women's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Mens boulder and lead final Gold medallist Toby Roberts of Great Britain
Men's boulder and lead final Gold medallist Toby Roberts of Great Britain | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Gold medallist Toby Roberts of Great Britain bites into his medal on the podium after the men's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Womens speed final gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland
Women's speed final gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Gold medallist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland celebrates on the podium after winnin the women's speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Womens boulder and lead final silver medallist Brooke Raboutou of the United States
Women's boulder and lead final silver medallist Brooke Raboutou of the United States | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Silver medallist Brooke Raboutou of the United States poses with her medal afer the women's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Mens boulder and lead final silver medallist Sorato Anraku of Japan
Men's boulder and lead final silver medallist Sorato Anraku of Japan | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Silver medallist Sorato Anraku of Japan poses with his medal after the men's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Mens boulder and lead final bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria
Men's boulder and lead final bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria poses on the podium after the men's boulder and lead final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

