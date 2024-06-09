Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Humble Uganda By 144 Runs In Guyana - In Pics

Powered by Akeal Hosein's maiden T20I five-wicket haul (5-11), West Indies thrashed Uganda by a landslide 144-run margin in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Guyana on Sunday (June 9). Rovman Powell's team first posted 174 runs on the board, courtesy a quickfire 30 not out from Andre Russell and a sedate 44 from Johnson Charles. They then bowled out Uganda for just 39 runs, which is the joint-lowest total by any team in T20 World Cup history. The win was Windies' sixth successive one in T20 internationals.