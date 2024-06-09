West Indies' Akeal Hosein, left, celebrates with teammates after their 134-run victory over Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies' Akeal Hosein bowls against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies' Andre Russell watches his shot passing by the stumps during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Uganda at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
The bails of West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford's wicket fly as he's clean bowled by Uganda's Cosmas Kyewuta for 22 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies' Johnson Charles bats as Uganda's wicket keeper Simon Ssesazi fields during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies captain Rovman Powell bats against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran bats against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.