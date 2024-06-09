Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Humble Uganda By 144 Runs In Guyana - In Pics

Powered by Akeal Hosein's maiden T20I five-wicket haul (5-11), West Indies thrashed Uganda by a landslide 144-run margin in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Guyana on Sunday (June 9). Rovman Powell's team first posted 174 runs on the board, courtesy a quickfire 30 not out from Andre Russell and a sedate 44 from Johnson Charles. They then bowled out Uganda for just 39 runs, which is the joint-lowest total by any team in T20 World Cup history. The win was Windies' sixth successive one in T20 internationals.

T20 Cricket WCup: WI vs UGA Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Akeal Hosein, left, celebrates with teammates after their 134-run victory over Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

1/6
T20 Cricket WCup: UGA vs WI
T20 Cricket WCup: UGA vs WI Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Akeal Hosein bowls against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

2/6
T20 Cricket WCup West Indies Uganda
T20 Cricket WCup West Indies Uganda Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Andre Russell watches his shot passing by the stumps during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Uganda at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

3/6
T20 Cricket WCup Uganda West Indies
T20 Cricket WCup Uganda West Indies Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

The bails of West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford's wicket fly as he's clean bowled by Uganda's Cosmas Kyewuta for 22 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

4/6
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: WI vs UGA
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: WI vs UGA Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Johnson Charles bats as Uganda's wicket keeper Simon Ssesazi fields during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

5/6
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: UGA vs WI
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: UGA vs WI Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies captain Rovman Powell bats against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

6/6
Uganda vs West Indies
Uganda vs West Indies Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran bats against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh MP Murder: Bengal CID Quizzes Key Suspect, Recovers Parts Of Human Bones Near Canal
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  3. Heavy Security For Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  4. UP: Man Shot Dead, Three Injured In Sant Kabir Nagar
  5. UDFA Questions NTA’s Policy Of Grace Marks To NEET Aspirants | All About The Raging Row
Entertainment News
  1. Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video
  2. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
  3. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  4. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  5. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
  3. UFC 2024: Puja Tomar Makes India Proud, Becomes First From The Country To Win
  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gary Kirsten Says PAK Must Forget USA Upset
  5. French Open Final: Iga Swiatek Eases Past Jasmine Paolini For 3rd Straight Title - In Pics
World News
  1. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
  2. Polls Open In 20 EU Countries As Voting For The European Parliament Enters Its Final Day
  3. Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It
  4. Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections
  5. Columbia To Suspend Coal Exports To Israel; 210 Palestinians 'Killed' Amid Hostage Rescue Op | Latest On Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win