Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
IND Vs SL: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga To Miss India T20s After Testing COVID Positive For 2nd Time

Wanindu Hasaranga first tested positive on February 15 when Sri Lanka were playing in a five-match T20 series in Australia. He has already been ruled out of the T20 series vs India.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga played in first two T20s against Australia in their five-match series. SLC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 2:22 pm

Ruled out of the T20 international series against India after being infected with COVID-19, Sri Lanka’s star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s isolation in Melbourne has been extended as he returned another positive result for the virus. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka and India will play in a three-match T20 series beginning with the opener in Lucknow on Thursday. “Wanindu Hasaranga, who was in isolation after contracting COVID-19, has once again returned a positive result when a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was conducted on the player yesterday (22nd February),” a release from Sri Lanka Cricket said.

An RTPCR test too confirmed the result. Hasaranga was first found to be positive during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on February 15 when the Sri Lankan team was playing in a five-match T20 series in Australia.

The player was transferred to Melbourne from Canberra and will remain in isolation until he returns a negative PCR test report. The leg-spinner was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last week.

The 24-year-old made an impression, especially with the ball, when India went to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series last July, with a three-for in the second ODI and seven wickets -- including a 4 for 9 -- to top the bowling charts in the three T20Is.

 At the end of that series, Hasaranga was placed second among T20I bowlers in the ICC rankings.

