Vivo Becomes Official Sponsors Of FIFA World Cup 2022 After Tumultuous IPL Stint

Vivo has announced its sponsorship deals with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Chinese mobile phone makers will become the "Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone" of the world's biggest single-sport event. (More Sports News)

FIFA World Cup remains possibly the biggest and most cashable sporting gala in the world. The month-long tournament, featuring some of the highest-paid and most recognisable players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, etc. reaches every corner of the earth.

FIFA World Cup happens only once every four years, and brands constantly make a beeline to associate themselves with it. And it's no surprise that a Chinese company has taken the leap to join the FIFA bandwagon. This is one event that can catapult regional brands to global status.

In a release on Thursday, Vivo said it "aspires to connect fans around the world with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Through this partnership, vivo will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022™, including the emblem, official brand identities, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans globally."

This is not the first involvement in sport for Vivo. It was forced to withdraw as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which rivals cricket's own World Cups in every aspect, after the 2020 Galwan Valley military face-off between India and China. Vivo also cut off ties with NBA in the wake of Hong Kong protests.

Vivo's deal with the Indian cricket board, the BCCI for the T20 cricket tournament from 2018 to 2022 was worth INR 2200 crore.

Tata subsequently became the title sponsor of IPL from the 2022 edition.

Vivo is the third Chinese company, after Wanda and Hisense, to sign sponsorship deals with FIFA.

In March, EdTech company became the first Indian brand to be associated with FIFA by becoming a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, the trophy tour for the Qatar World Cup kicked off on Thursday with a first-stop event in Dubai, UAE.

World Cup winners Iker Casillas of Spain and Kaka of Brazil sent off the original World Cup trophy on its journey around the world ahead of the tournament later this year.

FIFA World Cup 202 starts on November 21 and concludes on December 18.