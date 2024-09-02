Sports

US Open Day 7 Men's Singles Wrap: Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz Book Quarterfinal Slots - In Pics

The final eight of the men's singles US Open 2024 tournament is taking shape and so far four places out of eight have been grabbed. Alexander Zverev is set to go up against Taylor Fritz. Both of them took four sets in the Round of 16 to get into the quarterfinals. Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe have also booked a quarterfinal clash after winning their respective Round of 16 matches. Check out the best pictures from the seventh day of the US Open 2024