US Open Day 7 Men's Singles Wrap: Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz Book Quarterfinal Slots - In Pics

The final eight of the men's singles US Open 2024 tournament is taking shape and so far four places out of eight have been grabbed. Alexander Zverev is set to go up against Taylor Fritz. Both of them took four sets in the Round of 16 to get into the quarterfinals. Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe have also booked a quarterfinal clash after winning their respective Round of 16 matches. Check out the best pictures from the seventh day of the US Open 2024

Alexander Zverev, of Germany Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, celebrates after defeating Brandon Nakashima, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

1/11
Brandon Nakashima, of the United States
Brandon Nakashima, of the United States Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, shakes hands with Brandon Nakashima, of the United States, after defeating him during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/11
US Open Tennis Championships
US Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns a shot to Brandon Nakashima, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/11
Brandon Nakashima
Brandon Nakashima Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Brandon Nakashima, of the United States, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/11
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

5/11
Frances Tiafoe vs Alexei Popyrin
Frances Tiafoe vs Alexei Popyrin Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

6/11
US Open Tennis: Frances Tiafoe vs Alexei Popyrin
US Open Tennis: Frances Tiafoe vs Alexei Popyrin Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, serves to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

7/11
US Open Tennis: Alexei Popyrin vs Frances Tiafoe
US Open Tennis: Alexei Popyrin vs Frances Tiafoe Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot to Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

8/11
Taylor Fritz, of the United States
Taylor Fritz, of the United States Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reacts after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/11
Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Morgan Riddle attends her boyfriend's Taylor Fritz's match against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/11
Casper Ruud, of Norway
Casper Ruud, of Norway Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a shot to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

11/11
Taylor Fritz vs Casper Ruud
Taylor Fritz vs Casper Ruud Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, returns a shot to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

