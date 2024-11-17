Sports

UFC 309: Jon Jones Beats Stipe Miocic By Technical Knockout, Retains Heavyweight Title

Jon Jones virtually sent Stipe Miocic into retirement with a stunning back kick to the ribs and used a series of blows to the head in the third round to retain the UFC heavyweight championship in front of United States president-elect Donald Trump, in the main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (November 17, 2024). Jones posed and played to the crowd on top of the octagon in front of Trump and Elon Musk. Widely considered the best fighter in the world, Jones (28-1-0; 1 NC) was the aggressor from the start and landed a series of shots to Miocic’s head in the first round. Jones showed he he plenty of fight left in the tank.

Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones
Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Jon Jones reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout in New York.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones | Photo: AP/Evan Vucci
President-elect Donald Trump greets Jon Jones after he defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York, as Elon Musk and Kid Rock watch.

Mixed martial arts
UFC 309 Mixed Martial Arts | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Stipe Miocic, right, punches Jon Jones in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout in New York.

UFC 309 Mixed Martial Arts
Mixed martial arts | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Jon Jones, right, punches Stipe Miocic in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout in New York.

UFC 309
UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Jon Jones, left, punches Stipe Miocic in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout in New York.

UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout
UFC 309 | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Stipe Miocic, left, reacts against Jon Jones in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout in New York.

UFC 309 Mixed Martial Arts
Mixed martial arts | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Jon Jones, right, kicks Stipe Miocic in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout in New York.

UFC 309: Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones
UFC 309: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Jon Jones, right, knocks out Stipe Miocic in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout in New York.

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
UFC 309: Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones | Photo:AP Photo/Adam Hunger
Jon Jones, left, kicks Stipe Miocic in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout in New York.

Mixed martial arts
UFC 309 Mixed Martial Arts Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Stipe Miocic, right, punches Jon Jones in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout in New York.

