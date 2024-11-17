Sports

UFC 309: Jon Jones Beats Stipe Miocic By Technical Knockout, Retains Heavyweight Title

Jon Jones virtually sent Stipe Miocic into retirement with a stunning back kick to the ribs and used a series of blows to the head in the third round to retain the UFC heavyweight championship in front of United States president-elect Donald Trump, in the main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (November 17, 2024). Jones posed and played to the crowd on top of the octagon in front of Trump and Elon Musk. Widely considered the best fighter in the world, Jones (28-1-0; 1 NC) was the aggressor from the start and landed a series of shots to Miocic’s head in the first round. Jones showed he he plenty of fight left in the tank.