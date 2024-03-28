UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Ajax To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

From left, Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Aggie Beever-Jones and Eve Perisset, celebrate at the end of the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Ajax's Sherida Spitse, left, fights for the ball with Chelsea's Catarina Macario during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Advertisement
Ajax's Chasity Grant, left, is challenged by Chelsea's Ashley Lawrence during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Advertisement
Ajax's Chasity Grant, left, is challenged by Chelsea's Ashley Lawrence during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Chelsea's Catarina Macario controls a ball during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Advertisement
Ajax's Chasity Grant, center, celebrates after scores her side's first goal during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Advertisement
Ajax's Chasity Grant, third right, celebrates after scores her side's first goal during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Advertisement
Ajax's Romee Leuchter, left, is challenged by Chelsea's Jess Carter during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez, second right, celebrates with teammates after scores her side's first goal during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert, center, fights for a ball with Ajax's Rosa van Gool, right, during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.