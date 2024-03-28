Sports

UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Ajax To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Chelsea advanced to the Women's Champions League semi-finals for the second consecutive season after defeating Ajax comfortably on aggregate. Emma Hayes' team, who are seeking the quadruple this season, led 3-0 after the first leg and needed only to do the job at Stamford Bridge. In the 33rd minute, Mayra Ramirez slid the ball past the goalkeeper Regina van Eijk's knees, giving them the early goal they needed. However, Ajax responded after the break when Chasity Grant raced onto a through ball and blasted past goalkeeper Zecira Musovic from close range. Chances for both teams came and went in the first half, with neither team gaining control, until Ajax increased their efforts to create a comeback. But Chelsea remained controlled, doing enough to secure qualification while resting players ahead of this weekend's Women's League Cup final against Arsenal.