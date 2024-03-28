Sports

UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Ajax To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Chelsea advanced to the Women's Champions League semi-finals for the second consecutive season after defeating Ajax comfortably on aggregate. Emma Hayes' team, who are seeking the quadruple this season, led 3-0 after the first leg and needed only to do the job at Stamford Bridge. In the 33rd minute, Mayra Ramirez slid the ball past the goalkeeper Regina van Eijk's knees, giving them the early goal they needed. However, Ajax responded after the break when Chasity Grant raced onto a through ball and blasted past goalkeeper Zecira Musovic from close range. Chances for both teams came and went in the first half, with neither team gaining control, until Ajax increased their efforts to create a comeback. But Chelsea remained controlled, doing enough to secure qualification while resting players ahead of this weekend's Women's League Cup final against Arsenal.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Ajax | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

From left, Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Aggie Beever-Jones and Eve Perisset, celebrate at the end of the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

1/9
UEFA%20Women%27s%20Champions%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Ajax
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Ajax | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ajax's Sherida Spitse, left, fights for the ball with Chelsea's Catarina Macario during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

Advertisement

2/9
UEFA%20Women%27s%20Champions%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Ajax
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Ajax | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ajax's Chasity Grant, left, is challenged by Chelsea's Ashley Lawrence during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

Advertisement

3/9
UEFA%20Women%27s%20Champions%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Ajax
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Ajax | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ajax's Chasity Grant, left, is challenged by Chelsea's Ashley Lawrence during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

4/9
UEFA%20Women%27s%20Champions%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Ajax
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Ajax | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Catarina Macario controls a ball during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

Advertisement

5/9
UEFA%20Women%27s%20Champions%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Ajax
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Ajax | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ajax's Chasity Grant, center, celebrates after scores her side's first goal during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

Advertisement

6/9
UEFA%20Women%27s%20Champions%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Ajax
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Ajax | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ajax's Chasity Grant, third right, celebrates after scores her side's first goal during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

Advertisement

7/9
UEFA%20Women%27s%20Champions%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Ajax
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Ajax | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ajax's Romee Leuchter, left, is challenged by Chelsea's Jess Carter during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

8/9
UEFA%20Women%27s%20Champions%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Ajax
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Ajax | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez, second right, celebrates with teammates after scores her side's first goal during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

9/9
UEFA%20Women%27s%20Champions%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Ajax
UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Ajax | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert, center, fights for a ball with Ajax's Rosa van Gool, right, during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today; Protesting AAP Workers Detained