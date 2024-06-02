Real Madrid's team captain Nacho lifts the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London. Real Madrid won 2-0.
Real Madrid's players throw head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the air after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London. Real Madrid won 2-0.
Dortmund players applaud to fans after receiving thier second place medals during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London. Real Madrid won 2-0.
Real Madrid's fans hold a Palestinian flag after the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London. Real Madrid won 2-0.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, center, scores the opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.
Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, top left, and Mats Hummels jump to a header during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.
Borussia Dortmund supporters light flares on the stands during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, center, gets past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, on the ground, but takes the ball too far wide to score during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.