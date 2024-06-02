Sports

Champions League Final: Madrid Beat Dortmund 2-0, Win Record-Extending 15th Title - In Pics

Banking on Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior's late strikes, Real Madrid blanked Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (June 2, 2024) to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy for a record-extending 15th time. Carvajal headed Madrid in front in the 74th minute and Vinicius doubled the Spanish giant’s lead nine minutes later. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s fifth Champions League title was his third in two spells with Madrid and two more than his closest rivals Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola and Bob Paisley.

Britain Soccer Champions League Final Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Real Madrid's team captain Nacho lifts the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London. Real Madrid won 2-0.

1/9
UEFA Champions League Final
UEFA Champions League Final Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Real Madrid's players throw head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the air after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London. Real Madrid won 2-0.

2/9
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Dortmund players applaud to fans after receiving thier second place medals during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London. Real Madrid won 2-0.

3/9
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Real Madrid's fans hold a Palestinian flag after the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London. Real Madrid won 2-0.

4/9
Champions League
Champions League Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.

5/9
Champions League 2024
Champions League 2024 Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.

6/9
Real Madrids Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, center, scores the opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.

7/9
Dortmunds Niclas Fuellkrug
Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, top left, and Mats Hummels jump to a header during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.

8/9
Champions League Final Soccer Match
Champions League Final Soccer Match Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Borussia Dortmund supporters light flares on the stands during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.

9/9
Dortmunds Karim Adeyemi
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, center, gets past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, on the ground, but takes the ball too far wide to score during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London.

