Sports

Champions League Final: Madrid Beat Dortmund 2-0, Win Record-Extending 15th Title - In Pics

Banking on Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior's late strikes, Real Madrid blanked Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (June 2, 2024) to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy for a record-extending 15th time. Carvajal headed Madrid in front in the 74th minute and Vinicius doubled the Spanish giant’s lead nine minutes later. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s fifth Champions League title was his third in two spells with Madrid and two more than his closest rivals Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola and Bob Paisley.