Sports

Champions League Pre-QFs: PSV Eindhoven Hold Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan Beat Atletico Madrid

Luuk de Jong converted a penalty to cancel out a goal by his former teammate Donyell Malen as PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 in their UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round Of 16 clash in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Wednesday, February 21. Malen scored against his old club in the 24th minute with a shot that appeared to deflect off the outstretched leg of defender Sergino Dest, Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, in Milan, Marko Arnautovic came off the bench to help Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Arnautovic replaced the injured Marcus Thuram at half-time and redeemed himself after missing a couple of golden chances by scoring the winning goal 11 minutes from time.