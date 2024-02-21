Sports

Champions League Pre-QFs: PSV Eindhoven Hold Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan Beat Atletico Madrid

Luuk de Jong converted a penalty to cancel out a goal by his former teammate Donyell Malen as PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 in their UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round Of 16 clash in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Wednesday, February 21. Malen scored against his old club in the 24th minute with a shot that appeared to deflect off the outstretched leg of defender Sergino Dest, Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, in Milan, Marko Arnautovic came off the bench to help Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Arnautovic replaced the injured Marcus Thuram at half-time and redeemed himself after missing a couple of golden chances by scoring the winning goal 11 minutes from time.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 21, 2024

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez embraces Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic after the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Atletico Madrid's Axel Witsel challenge for the ball during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram shoots during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

| Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, left, and Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard challenge for the ball during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Players greet each other at the end of the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

PSV's Luuk de Jong, left, celebrates with teammate Hirving Lozano after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

PSV's Ismael Saibari, left, vis for the ball with Dortmund's Ian Maatsen during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Dortmund's players celebrate after teammate Donyell Malen scored the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer, right, tussles for the ball with PSV's Jordan Teze during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

