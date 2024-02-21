Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez embraces Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic after the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Atletico Madrid's Axel Witsel challenge for the ball during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Advertisement
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram shoots during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
| Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Advertisement
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, left, and Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard challenge for the ball during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Advertisement
Players greet each other at the end of the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Advertisement
PSV's Luuk de Jong, left, celebrates with teammate Hirving Lozano after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
PSV's Ismael Saibari, left, vis for the ball with Dortmund's Ian Maatsen during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Dortmund's players celebrate after teammate Donyell Malen scored the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer, right, tussles for the ball with PSV's Jordan Teze during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.