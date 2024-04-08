Turkish Super Cup 2024: Protesting Fenerbahce Forfeit Final Against Galatasaray - In Pics

Fenerbahce's players withdrew from the pitch after Galatasaray's first goal during Turkey Super Cup Final soccer match in Sanliurfa, Turkey.
Galatasaray's players celebrate their victory during Turkey Super Cup Final soccer match in Sanliurfa, Turkey. Fenerbahce's players withdrew from the pitch after Galatasaray's first goal.
