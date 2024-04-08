Sports

Turkish Super Cup 2024: Protesting Fenerbahce Forfeit Final Against Galatasaray - In Pics

Fenerbahce walked off the pitch and forfeited their Super Cup final with Galatasaray in protest against the Turkish Football Federation. only one minute and 41 seconds was played at the Sanliurfa GAP Stadium when the Fenerbahce players left the field shortly after Mauro Icardi’s strike with 50 seconds on the clock.