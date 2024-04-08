Sports

Turkish Super Cup 2024: Protesting Fenerbahce Forfeit Final Against Galatasaray - In Pics

Fenerbahce walked off the pitch and forfeited their Super Cup final with Galatasaray in protest against the Turkish Football Federation. only one minute and 41 seconds was played at the Sanliurfa GAP Stadium when the Fenerbahce players left the field shortly after Mauro Icardi’s strike with 50 seconds on the clock.

Turkish Super Cup 2024: Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP

Fenerbahce's players withdrew from the pitch after Galatasaray's first goal during Turkey Super Cup Final soccer match in Sanliurfa, Turkey.

Turkish Super Cup 2024: Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray | Photo: Murat Akbas/Dia Images via AP
Fenerbahce's players withdrew from the pitch after Galatasaray's first goal during Turkey Super Cup Final soccer match in Sanliurfa, Turkey.

Turkish Super Cup 2024: Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray | Photo: Murat Akbas/Dia Images via AP
Galatasaray's players celebrate their victory during Turkey Super Cup Final soccer match in Sanliurfa, Turkey. Fenerbahce's players withdrew from the pitch after Galatasaray's first goal.

Turkish Super Cup 2024: Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP
Galatasaray's players celebrate their victory during Turkey Super Cup Final soccer match in Sanliurfa, Turkey.

