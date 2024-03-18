Sports

Turkish League: Trabzonspor Fans Storm Pitch, Fight Fenerbahce Players - In Pics

Turkish league is again under the spotlight with Trabzonspor's fans invading the pitch and attacking Fenerbahce players after the former team's 3-2 defeat on Sunday. Former Manchester United midfielder Fred scored twice to hand Fenerbahce, a half-time lead. North Macedonia midfielder Enis Bardhi scored after 63 minutes for the hosts and Trézéguet equalised with a penalty in the 78th. Fenerbahce’s Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi scored an 87th-minute winner as tensions ran high between the two teams. As Fenerbahce's players celebrated on the field at full-time, some set of fans ran on the pitch to attack them. The interior minister, Ali Yerlikaya, later took to X by stating an investigation is underway into the brawl and identify the fans who stormed the pitch. “Above all, sport is gentlemanship. It is never acceptable for violence to take place on football pitches,” he said.