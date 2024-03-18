Sports

Turkish League: Trabzonspor Fans Storm Pitch, Fight Fenerbahce Players - In Pics

Turkish league is again under the spotlight with Trabzonspor's fans invading the pitch and attacking Fenerbahce players after the former team's 3-2 defeat on Sunday. Former Manchester United midfielder Fred scored twice to hand Fenerbahce, a half-time lead. North Macedonia midfielder Enis Bardhi scored after 63 minutes for the hosts and Trézéguet equalised with a penalty in the 78th. Fenerbahce’s Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi scored an 87th-minute winner as tensions ran high between the two teams. As Fenerbahce's players celebrated on the field at full-time, some set of fans ran on the pitch to attack them. The interior minister, Ali Yerlikaya, later took to X by stating an investigation is underway into the brawl and identify the fans who stormed the pitch. “Above all, sport is gentlemanship. It is never acceptable for violence to take place on football pitches,” he said.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
Turkish League: Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce | Photo: Serkan Hacioglu/Dia Images via AP

Fenerbahce's Michy Batshuayi, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third and winning goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon. Turkish top tier club Trabzonspor fans invaded the pitch following a home loss against Fenerbahce late Sunday, touching off violent scuffles between the fans and Fenerbahce players.

1/7
Turkish%20League%3A%20Trabzonspor%20vs%20Fenerbahce
Turkish League: Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A Trabzonspor supporter swings a corner flag towards Fenerbahce's Mert Muldur, right, during clashes at the end of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.

Advertisement
2/7
Turkish%20League%3A%20Trabzonspor%20vs%20Fenerbahce
Turkish League: Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fenerbahce's players clash with Trabzonspor supporters at the end of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.

Advertisement
3/7
Turkish%20League%3A%20Trabzonspor%20vs%20Fenerbahce
Turkish League: Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fenerbahce's players clash with Trabzonspor supporters at the end of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon.

4/7
Turkish%20League%3A%20Trabzonspor%20vs%20Fenerbahce
Turkish League: Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A Trabzonspor supporter, right, confronts Fenerbahce's players during clashes at the end of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.

Advertisement
5/7
Turkish%20League%3A%20Trabzonspor%20vs%20Fenerbahce
Turkish League: Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce | Photo: Serkan Hacioglu/Dia Images via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fenerbahce's Ismail Yuksek holds a flare thrown by Trabzonspor supporters from the stand during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.

Advertisement
6/7
Turkish%20League%3A%20Trabzonspor%20vs%20Fenerbahce
Turkish League: Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fenerbahce's Ismail Yuksek holds a flare thrown by Trabzonspor supporters from the stand during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.

Advertisement
7/7
Turkish%20League%3A%20Trabzonspor%20vs%20Fenerbahce
Turkish League: Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fenerbahce's head coach Ismail Kartal, left, looks at small water plastic bottles thrown by Trabzonspor supporters from the stand during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement