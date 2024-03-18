Turkish League: Trabzonspor Fans Storm Pitch, Fight Fenerbahce Players - In Pics

Fenerbahce's Michy Batshuayi, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third and winning goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon. Turkish top tier club Trabzonspor fans invaded the pitch following a home loss against Fenerbahce late Sunday, touching off violent scuffles between the fans and Fenerbahce players.
A Trabzonspor supporter swings a corner flag towards Fenerbahce's Mert Muldur, right, during clashes at the end of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.
Advertisement
Fenerbahce's players clash with Trabzonspor supporters at the end of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.
Advertisement
Fenerbahce's players clash with Trabzonspor supporters at the end of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon.
A Trabzonspor supporter, right, confronts Fenerbahce's players during clashes at the end of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.
Advertisement
Fenerbahce's Ismail Yuksek holds a flare thrown by Trabzonspor supporters from the stand during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.
Advertisement
Fenerbahce's Ismail Yuksek holds a flare thrown by Trabzonspor supporters from the stand during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.
Advertisement
Fenerbahce's head coach Ismail Kartal, left, looks at small water plastic bottles thrown by Trabzonspor supporters from the stand during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Senol Gunes stadium in Trabzon, Turkey.