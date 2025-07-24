Sports

Tour De France 2025 Stage 17: Jonathan Milan Wins; Tadej Pogacar Maintains Overall Lead

Sprint specialist Jonathan Milan pounced at the finish to win the 17th stage of the Tour de France after a crash in the last kilometer derailed rivals’ hopes on Wednesday (July 24, 2025). Italian rider Milan, the green jersey holder, consolidated his lead in the points classification with an explosive finish to get his wheel just over the line ahead of Jordi Meeus, Tobias Lund Andresen, Arnaud De Lie, Davide Ballerini and others in a rain-soaked sprint finale. There was no change atop the overall standings with three-time Tour champion Tadej Pogacar maintaining his lead of 4 minutes, 15 seconds over main rival Jonas Vingegaard.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos: Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wears the yellow jersey of the race overall leader after completing the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

2/11
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos: Italys Jonathan Milan
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Italy's Jonathan Milan celebrates on podium after winning the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

3/11
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos: Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, poses on the podium after completing the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

4/11
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos: Italys Jonathan Milan
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: Dario Belingheri, Pool Photo via AP

Italy's Jonathan Milan celebrates after winning the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

5/11
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos: Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line to complete the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

6/11
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Security takes on a man riding his way to the finish line during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

7/11
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos: Frances Mathieu Burgaudeau
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

France's Mathieu Burgaudeau, right, leads Italy's Vincenzo Albanese and France's Quentin Pacher during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

8/11
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos 1
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Riders pedal through the countryside during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

9/11
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos: 2
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Riders pedal through the countryside during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

10/11
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos: 3
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

A spectator wearing an inflatable zebra themed outfit follows the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

11/11
Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race seventeenth stage in Valence photos: 4
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 17 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

The pack of riders passes by during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal