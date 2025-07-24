Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wears the yellow jersey of the race overall leader after completing the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.
Italy's Jonathan Milan celebrates on podium after winning the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, poses on the podium after completing the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.
Italy's Jonathan Milan celebrates after winning the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line to complete the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.
Security takes on a man riding his way to the finish line during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.
France's Mathieu Burgaudeau, right, leads Italy's Vincenzo Albanese and France's Quentin Pacher during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.
Riders pedal through the countryside during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.
A spectator wearing an inflatable zebra themed outfit follows the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.
The pack of riders passes by during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.4 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Bollene and finish in Valence, France.