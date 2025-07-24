Sports

Tour De France 2025 Stage 17: Jonathan Milan Wins; Tadej Pogacar Maintains Overall Lead

Sprint specialist Jonathan Milan pounced at the finish to win the 17th stage of the Tour de France after a crash in the last kilometer derailed rivals’ hopes on Wednesday (July 24, 2025). Italian rider Milan, the green jersey holder, consolidated his lead in the points classification with an explosive finish to get his wheel just over the line ahead of Jordi Meeus, Tobias Lund Andresen, Arnaud De Lie, Davide Ballerini and others in a rain-soaked sprint finale. There was no change atop the overall standings with three-time Tour champion Tadej Pogacar maintaining his lead of 4 minutes, 15 seconds over main rival Jonas Vingegaard.