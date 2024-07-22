Sports

Tour De France 2024: Tadej Pogacar Wins Third Title In Historic Triumph - In Pics

Tadej Pogacar won the final stage of the Tour de France to become the champion for the 2024 season. With the win he also became the first cyclist to secure the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France titles in the same year since the late Marco Pantani in 1998. This becomes Pagacar's third Tour de France triumph. Jonas Vingegaard finished second overall and also in the final stage. Vingegaard finished 6:17 behind the champion Pogacar. Pogacar also completed six stages win in this year's Tour de France.