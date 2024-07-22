Tour De France 2024: Tadej Pogacar Wins Third Title In Historic Triumph - In Pics

Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.
Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrate on the podium after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.
Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar kisses his partner Urska Zigart after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.
A cycling fan stands next to a poster with pictures of Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and the Giro's overall leader's pink jersey, during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.