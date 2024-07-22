Sports

Tour De France 2024: Tadej Pogacar Wins Third Title In Historic Triumph - In Pics

Tadej Pogacar won the final stage of the Tour de France to become the champion for the 2024 season. With the win he also became the first cyclist to secure the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France titles in the same year since the late Marco Pantani in 1998. This becomes Pagacar's third Tour de France triumph. Jonas Vingegaard finished second overall and also in the final stage. Vingegaard finished 6:17 behind the champion Pogacar. Pogacar also completed six stages win in this year's Tour de France.

Cycling Tour de France Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.

1/10
Cycling Tour de France 2024
Cycling Tour de France 2024 Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and second place, and Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, right and this place, celebrate on the podium after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.

2/10
Tour de France winner Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, talk on the podium after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.

3/10
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrate on the podium after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.

4/10
Tour De France 2024
Tour De France 2024 Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Tour de France winner's Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, fourth left, and his UAE Team Emirates were awarded the best team after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.

5/10
Tour De France
Tour De France Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani, Pool

Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar kisses his partner Urska Zigart after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.

6/10
Tour de France Cycling Race
Tour de France Cycling Race Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.

7/10
Tour de France Cycling Race 2024
Tour de France Cycling Race 2024 Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.

8/10
Cycling Tour De France
Cycling Tour De France Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Cycling fans invite overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar to come up for a beer after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France.

9/10
Cycling Tour de France 2024
Cycling Tour de France 2024 Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

10/10
Tour de France Cycling Race
Tour de France Cycling Race Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A cycling fan stands next to a poster with pictures of Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and the Giro's overall leader's pink jersey, during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.8 kilometers (82.5 miles) with start in Nice and finish in La Couillole pass, France.

