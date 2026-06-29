Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon: Seven-Time Grand Slam Champion Begins Another Quest

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, where seven-time champion Novak Djokovic begins yet another quest for Grand Slam glory against China's Wu Yibing in the opening round of the men's singles draw on Centre Court. Djokovic arrives in London chasing yet another historic Wimbledon title and looking to reaffirm his dominance on grass after another remarkable season. Standing across the net is Wu Yibing, the trailblazing Chinese star who became his country's first ATP Tour champion and now has the opportunity to test himself against one of the greatest players in tennis history. While Djokovic enters as the overwhelming favourite, Wimbledon has never been short of first-round surprises, and Wu will be hoping to produce the performance of his career under the spotlight. Follow Wu Yibing vs Novak Djokovic LIVE updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jun 2026, 11:30:29 pm IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway Here comes Novak … A blazer-donning Djokovic walks out on to Centre Court, still pretty full after Aryna Sabalenka’s match, with China’s Wu Yibing. The roof is open for now. This should be fun.