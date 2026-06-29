Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon: Seven-Time Grand Slam Champion Begins Another Quest

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 first-round mens singles match at Centre Court on Monday, June 29

Novak Djokovic Vs Wu Yibing Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026
Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices one day ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Kin Cheung/AP Photo
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, where seven-time champion Novak Djokovic begins yet another quest for Grand Slam glory against China's Wu Yibing in the opening round of the men's singles draw on Centre Court. Djokovic arrives in London chasing yet another historic Wimbledon title and looking to reaffirm his dominance on grass after another remarkable season. Standing across the net is Wu Yibing, the trailblazing Chinese star who became his country's first ATP Tour champion and now has the opportunity to test himself against one of the greatest players in tennis history. While Djokovic enters as the overwhelming favourite, Wimbledon has never been short of first-round surprises, and Wu will be hoping to produce the performance of his career under the spotlight. Follow Wu Yibing vs Novak Djokovic LIVE updates with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway

Here comes Novak … A blazer-donning Djokovic walks out on to Centre Court, still pretty full after Aryna Sabalenka’s match, with China’s Wu Yibing. The roof is open for now. This should be fun.

Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: H2H

This is the first meeting between the two players.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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