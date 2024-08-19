Tennis

Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round

Sumit Nagal lost 4-6 2-6 to the Croatian player Borna Coric in one hour and 10 minutes at the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 event 2024

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal Winston-Salem Open
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal. Photo: File
info_icon

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 event, after a straight-set defeat against Borna Coric in the first round in Winston-Salem. (More Tennis News)

Nagal lost 4-6 2-6 to the Croatian player in one hour and 10 minutes.

Nagal converted the only breakpoint he got in the contest while dropping his serve four times.

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, plays a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. - (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka

BY Associated Press

In the doubles draw, former junior national champion Dhakshineswar Suresh will feature along with British partner Luca Pow.

Dhakshineswar, who is in US College circuit, could not qualify for the singles main draw, falling in the second round of the qualifying event 3-6 4-6 to American fourth seed Learner Tien.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 WC 2024: 'Might Be Wrong' Playing In Bangladesh Amid Protest-Violence, Says Alyssa Healy
  2. West Indies To Rest Andre Russell And Jason Holder For South Africa T20 Series
  3. Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Remaining Rounds, schedule, When, Where To Watch
  4. Jalal Yunus Resigns As BCB Director Following Change In Bangladesh Government
  5. WBBL 10: Harmanpreet, Deepti, Jemimah Confirmed For Player Draft - Check Details
Football News
  1. Liverpool's Diogo Jota Confident Of Thriving In Central Striker Role Under Arne Slot
  2. Switzerland Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Bids Farewell to National Team After 94 Impressive Caps
  3. AIFF's New Secretary General Anilkumar Says Priority Will Be Improvement In Quality Of Football
  4. Liverpool 2-0 Ipswich Town: Gary Neville Hails Arne Slot For 'Clinical And Brutal' Tactics In Victory
  5. Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Bemoans 'Lack Of Balance' In Opening Draw
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
  4. Cincinnati Open: Pegula Downs Badosa To Tee Up Final Against Sabalenka
  5. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: CRPF Jawan Killed During Encounter In Udhampur
  2. Congress Accuses BJP Govt Of Handing Out Jobs To RSS Supporters Via Lateral Entry Into Bureaucracy
  3. ‘No Action Till..’: High Court Relief For Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Scam
  4. Choreographer Tries To Rape Woman In Bengaluru, Friends Save Her Using SOS Alert
  5. The Great Himalayan Disaster
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  2. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
  5. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
World News
  1. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  2. Russia-Ukraine War Latest: Families With Children Told To Flee Pokrovsk
  3. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  4. Former Saudi Official Alleges Prince Mohammed Forged King's Signature On Yemen War Decree: Report
  5. Turkey Shooting: 1 Palestinian Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting In Istanbul
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign