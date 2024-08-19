Tennis

Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka

Sinner on Sunday emerged with a 7-6(9) 5-7 7-6(4) victory after 3 hours, 7 minutes, tying Casper Ruud for the ATP Tour lead by reaching his fifth final of the season. Sinner leads the tour with four titles this season

jannik-sinner-cincinnati-open-2024-ap-photo
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, plays a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Photo: (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
info_icon

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner outlasted Alexander Zverev in a third-set tiebreaker to reach the final of the Cincinnati Open, while No. 1 Iga Swiatek was defeated in the women's semifinals by No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka. (More Tennis News)

Sabalenka will face American Jessica Pegula in Monday's final, while Sinner will play either American Frances Tiafoe or No. 15 seed Holger Rune.

Sinner on Sunday emerged with a 7-6(9) 5-7 7-6(4) victory after 3 hours, 7 minutes, tying Casper Ruud for the ATP Tour lead by reaching his fifth final of the season. Sinner leads the tour with four titles this season.

The first set lasted more than an hour and the match also was suspended for 30 minutes by rain.

Zverev, the No. 4 seed, had won four straight meetings against Sinner. Sinner finished with a 124-121 edge in total points.

"I think we both raised our level when it counted," Sinner said.

"The tiebreaker can go both ways. I just tried to stay there mentally. Obviously, I'm happy to be in the final."

Sinner, who's been dealing with a right hip issue, was seen grabbing that area early in Sunday's match but said he came through fine physically.

"Sometimes I feel it," Sinner said.

"I have to check after this tournament here. I haven't had too much time to recover before coming here. I'm not worried yet. I'm happy to play."

Paris Olympic Tennis - Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte
Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Tennis Singles Medallists - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Sabalenka reached the finals in Cincinnati for the first time with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Swiatek, ending the five-time Grand Slam winner's 15-match winning streak and avenging losses in the finals in Madrid and Rome.

"Really happy with the win, especially against Iga, who is always a tough battle," Sabalenka said.

"To get the win in straight sets, that's kind of an achievement for me."

Swiatek, who's been on top of the WTA rankings for 116 weeks, was satisfied with her week in Cincinnati.

"I pretty much did better than I expected, honestly, especially on this surface," Swiatek said.

"I'm happy with the result anyway, and already focusing on what I need to do to feel even better in New York."

The US Open begins there on August 26. Swiatek won the title in 2022.

Pegula, the No. 6 seed, beat Paula Badosa 6-2 3-6 6-3 after their semifinal was suspended more than an hour by rain.

She is the third American to reach the finals at the Canadian and Cincinnati Open in a calendar year, the first since Serena Williams in 2013.

"We've had a lot of great battles in the past," Sabalenka said.

"She's a great player. Going to be another great match."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Hundred: Pollard Drops Turkey's Paris Olympics Hero Dikec's Viral Celebration In Final
  2. The Hundred: India's Deepti Sharma Seals Title For London Spirit With A Six - Watch
  3. Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2024: Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  4. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  5. Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US
Football News
  1. Mocejon Manhunt: 11-Year-Old Boy Killed While Playing Football In Spain
  2. Serie A Wrap: Lazio Off To Winning Start But Roma, Bologna Stutter In Openers
  3. Real Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe's Domestic Debut Ends All Square
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Says 'Unbelievable' Haaland Is Hitting Messi, Ronaldo Levels
  5. Rennes 3-0 Lyon: Amine Gouiri Shines In Rampant Home Win
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Cincinnati Open: Pegula Downs Badosa To Tee Up Final Against Sabalenka
  3. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  4. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  5. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  2. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  3. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  4. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  5. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  2. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
  3. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  5. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
World News
  1. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  2. China Accuses The Philippines Of Deliberately Crashing One Of Its Ships Into A Chinese Vessel
  3. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
  4. Discovery Of World War 2 Bomb In Northern Ireland Triggers Emergency Evacuations | What We Know
  5. Pakistan: 187 Killed, 333 Injured During Incessant Rains, Flash Floods
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  2. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  3. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  4. The Hundred: India's Deepti Sharma Seals Title For London Spirit With A Six - Watch
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. Ukraine President Zelenskyy Reveals Aim Of Kursk Invasion As Tensions Escalate With Russia
  7. Discovery Of World War 2 Bomb In Northern Ireland Triggers Emergency Evacuations | What We Know
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign