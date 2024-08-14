Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Tennis Singles Medallists - In Pics

The tennis tournaments at Paris Olympic Games 2024 saw a total of 172 players compete across five medal events (singles and doubles for both men and women and mixed doubles). The two singles medal events - men's and women's - were scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Stade Roland Garros. Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic won the men's title, while China's Zheng Qinwen became the women's singles champion.