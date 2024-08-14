Serbia's Novak Djokovic , center, gold medalist, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, silver medalist, and Italian bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti pose on the podium after the men's singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic shows his gold medal after defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Djokovic has won his first Olympic gold medal by beating Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in the 2024 Games men's tennis singles final.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti waves with his bronze medal after the men's singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Poland's Iga Swiatek, right, bronze medalist, Croatia's Donna Vekic, left, silver medalist, and gold medalist China's Zheng Qinwen pose on the podium after the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
China's Zheng Qinwen kisses her gold medal after defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Croatia's Donna Vekic shows her silver medal after losing to China's Zheng Qinwen in the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Poland's Iga Swiatek shows her bronze medal after the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.