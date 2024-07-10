Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics

Daniil Medvedev finally got his much-awaited revenge against Jannik Sinner on Centre Court at the All-England Club in London. The World No. 5 won a 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 thriller in the quarters and also snapped a five-match losing streak against the current World No.1. He will go head to head against Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the final.

Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Daniil Medvedev, right, of Russia is congratulated by Jannik Sinner of Italy following their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

2/10
Jannik Sinner waves as he leaves the court following his quarterfinal loss to Daniil Medvedev
Jannik Sinner waves as he leaves the court following his quarterfinal loss to Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Jannik Sinner of Italy waves as he leaves the court following his quarterfinal loss to Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

3/10
Daniil Medvedev celebrates after defeating Jannik Sinner
Daniil Medvedev celebrates after defeating Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy in their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

4/10
Daniil Medvedev plays a backhand return to Jannik Sinner
Daniil Medvedev plays a backhand return to Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a backhand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

5/10
Jannik Sinner serves to Daniil Medvedev
Jannik Sinner serves to Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

6/10
Sienna Miller and Oli Green
Sienna Miller and Oli Green | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Sienna Miller and Oli Green watch the quarterfinal match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

7/10
Jannik Sinner plays a forehand return to Daniil Medvedev
Jannik Sinner plays a forehand return to Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand return to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

8/10
Daniil Medvedev return the ball to Jannik Sinner
Daniil Medvedev return the ball to Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a forehand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

9/10
Jannik Sinner falls during his match against Daniil Medvedev
Jannik Sinner falls during his match against Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Jannik Sinner of Italy falls during his quarterfinal match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

10/10
Daniil Medvedev serves to Jannik Sinner
Daniil Medvedev serves to Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. World Championship of Legends 2024: West Indies and South Africa Champions Triumph In High-scoring Run Chases
  2. Rahul Dravid Wants Equal Bonus For His Support Staff, Refuses Extra Rs 2.5cr: Report
  3. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq Sacked As Selectors After Pakistan's First Round T20WC Exit: Report
  4. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
Football News
  1. ARG 2-0 CAN: How Messi Scored His First Copa America 2024 Goal, And What It Means? Watch Video
  2. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024: Maskless Kylian Mbappe On France's Defeat - 'I Had Aim Of Being Champion'
  3. ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Argentina Through To Their Second-Straight Final - In Pics
  4. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal's Historic Strike Gives Spain Ticket To Final - In Pics
  5. Marc Cucurella Targeted By Angry German Fans During Spain Vs France, Euro 2024 SF Match - Know The Reason
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test For Semis Spot - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: World No.1 Jannik Sinner Falls To Daniil Medvedev Post Treatment From Trainer
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Claims Maiden Major Semifinal Spot With Comeback Win Over Lulu Sun
  4. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused Admits He Was Driving, Say Reports
  2. Police Arrests Delhi Man Who Killed 3-Day Old Twin Daughters | What's The Case
  3. CUET UG Result 2024 Date: NTA Likely To Release CUET Result, Final Answer Key This Week | What We Know
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Illegal Portion Of Bar Where Mihir Shah Drank Before Accident Demolished
  5. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood, Rescue Workers Engaged In Ops | In Photos
Entertainment News
  1. Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation
  2. MM Keeravaani Claims 'RRR's Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' Was Not His 'Best' Composition
  3. Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED Again In Money Laundering Case
  4. Everything You Need To Know About Ma Dong-seok, The Korean Actor Rumoured To Play Villain In Prabhas' 'Spirit'
  5. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Exude Glamour And Elegance As They Attend The Wimbledon Quater-Final In London
US News
  1. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  2. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  3. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  4. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  5. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
World News
  1. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  2. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  3. Indonesia Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 23; Search Op Underway To Find Dozens Buried
  4. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  5. Sunita Williams To Address Earth From Space Amid Concerns Over Safe Return | How To Watch LIVE
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused Admits He Was Driving, Say Reports
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row