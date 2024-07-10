Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics

Daniil Medvedev finally got his much-awaited revenge against Jannik Sinner on Centre Court at the All-England Club in London. The World No. 5 won a 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 thriller in the quarters and also snapped a five-match losing streak against the current World No.1. He will go head to head against Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the final.