Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm

Manas Dhamne is a16-year-old professsional tennis player from India who has already defeated the top-seeded Nicholas David Ionel in his ITF Romania M15 Targu Jiu round of 16 match this week and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. (More Tennis News)
Born on December 29, 2007, Manas Dhamne hails from Malegaon, Maharashtra, and has already made remarkable strides in the world of tennis.
On his path to glory, Manas Dhamne, currently ranked World No. 1213, secured a notable victory over World No. 378 Ionel Nicholas David with scores of 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the ITF M15 Targu Jiu. Dhamne was proved to be too good against the Romanian Martin Florin Breatzu in the Round of 32, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
Unfortunately, Manas Dhamne, paired with Rocco Piatti of Monaco, lost their men’s doubles quarterfinal match in Romania. Despite a strong performance, the duo was defeated by the local pair, Ioan Alexandru Chirita and Calin Teodor Stirbu, with a score of 6-7, 2-7.
He made his ATP Tour debut at the 2023 Tata Open, becoming the first player born in 2007 to compete in a main draw match on the tour.
In addition, at the 2023 Australian Open, Dhamne made history as the youngest player to win a first-round match in the Boys' singles, defeating Jeremy Zhang in straight sets.
His men’s singles quarterfinal match is set against 22-year-old Moldovan Ilya Snițari on Friday, August 16, at 1:30 PM. Live streaming of the match may be available at live.itftennis.com, which streams selected events.