Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm

On his path to glory, Manas Dhamne, currently ranked World No. 1213, secured a notable victory over World No. 378 Ionel Nicholas David with scores of 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the ITF M15 Targu Jiu. Dhamne was proved to be too good against the Romanian Martin Florin Breatzu in the Round of 32, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.