Tennis

Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller

The Spaniard needed two hours and 45 minutes to overcome the 2021 US Open champion and reach her first semi-final of the season

Emma Raducanu and Paula Badosa
Emma Raducanu slipped out of the Washington Open
info_icon

Paula Badosa lauded Emma Raducanu for pushing her all the way in a three-set encounter at the Washington Open. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Badosa, the world number 62, ended Raducanu's promising run in the American capital with a 4-6 7-5 6-4 triumph on Friday.

The Spaniard needed two hours and 45 minutes to overcome the 2021 US Open champion and reach her first semi-final of the season.

"She was playing amazing, honestly," Badosa said after meeting Raducanu for the first time.

"She took me to the limit in all the phases; physically, mentally, tennis-wise. I knew I had to play very aggressive.

"In the beginning, I was missing a little bit so I had to adjust. She was also making me miss. She's very, very fast. I never played her, so it's the first time I experienced her.

"I was surprised how smart she is on court and I like the way she plays."

Badosa will next face Caroline Dolehide, who beat Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

