Tennis

Washington Open 2024: Marie Bouzkova Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Marie Bouzkova produced an unlikely upset against top seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the final of the Washington Open in an encounter affected by weather delays

Marie Bouzkova stuns Aryna Sabalenka to reach the Washington Open final
Marie Bouzkova stunned Aryna Sabalenka to reach the Washington Open final
info_icon

Marie Bouzkova produced an unlikely upset against top seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the final of the Washington Open in an encounter affected by weather delays. (More Tennis News)

After being 2-1 down in the third set before lightning and rain stopped play for three and a half hours, Bouzkova rallied to win 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the American capital. 

A double break in the first set from Bouzkova saw the Czech hold the early advantage, only for her opponent to respond, serving three of her eight aces to take the second.

But upon returning to the court after the delay, Bouzkova broke Sabalenka's serve in the first game before breaking again to take a 5-3 lead. 

The world number 29 closed out the victory against the Australian Open champion with a love game, setting up a meeting with Paula Badosa, who won in straight sets against home hopeful Caroline Dolehide. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series
  2. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Beat India By 32 Runs, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Men In Blue Go Down By 32 Runs As Hosts Take Lead In Series
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
  5. IND Vs SL Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Alvarez 'Absolutely Man City's Player', Says Guardiola Amid Atletico Links
  2. Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid: Victor Double Gives Flick First El Clasico Win
  3. Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Tsimikas Stars In Comfortable Reds Win
  4. Chelsea 2-4 Manchester City: Erling Haaland Hat-trick Downs Blues In Ohio
  5. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Marie Bouzkova Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final
  2. Paris Olympics Day 9, Top Pic: Novak Djokovic Wins Elusive Gold Medal On Phillipe Chatrier
  3. Paris Olympics: Emotional Novak Djokovic Put 'Everything On Line' To Secure Gold Medal
  4. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Downs Alcaraz In Phillipe Chatrier Thriller To Win Elusive Gold Medal
  5. Washington Open: Top-Seeded Aryna Sabalenka Upset By Marie Bouzkova In Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  2. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold
  5. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mayawati Opposes Supreme Court’s Verdict On SC Sub-classification
  2. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Kin Alleges SP Leaders Offered Money To Settle Case; BJP Delegation Pays Visit
  3. TMC Directs Minister To Resign After Video Of Abusing Female Officer Goes Viral
  4. 3 Coaches Of Local Train Derail In UP's Saharanpur; No Injuries Reported
  5. 'Life Imprisonment For Love Jihad': Assam Govt To Introduce New Laws Soon | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Shells Israeli Military Site; Houthis Claim Attack On Cargo In Gulf Of Aden
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Jordan's Top Diplomat To Make Rare Visit To Iran As Regional Tensions Soar
  5. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs