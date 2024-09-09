US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles

“Well, it is a bit different, for sure. I mean, it's something new, but it's also nice to see. Nice to see new champions. Nice to see new rivalries. I always have players and I will always have players who are going to make me a better player, because there are going to be times when they beat me. Then you have to try to find a way to win against certain players," Sinner was quoted as saying by USOpen.org