US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles

Jannik Sinner put on an absolute Arthur Ashe masterclass to win his first US Open title by defeating the American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. (More Tennis News)
By taking home his second Grand Slam, following his brilliant showing at the Australian Open earlier in the year, Sinner solidified his position as the World No.1 by going 4,105 points clear of Germany's Alexander Zverev.
It also marked the absence of any of the "Big Three" - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and the retired Roger Federer not winning any of the four Grand Slams for a year.
While the Italian’s victories came in New York and Melbourne, Carlos Alcaraz won both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
The 23-year-old Sinner expressed that the emergence of new winners, champions is different but brings a bit of new energy and change to the sport.
“Well, it is a bit different, for sure. I mean, it's something new, but it's also nice to see. Nice to see new champions. Nice to see new rivalries. I always have players and I will always have players who are going to make me a better player, because there are going to be times when they beat me. Then you have to try to find a way to win against certain players," Sinner was quoted as saying by USOpen.org
Sinner also stressed on the importance of work ethic, routine, and accepting and enjoying the suffering on court if one wants to become a better player.
"It's always continuous work which, at the end of the day, if you want to be a better player, you always have to work, and you have to have these daily routines, accept difficult times on court. Yeah, I feel it's good for the sport to have some new champions,” he added.