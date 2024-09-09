Tennis

US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles

Jannik Sinner put on an absolute Arthur Ashe masterclass to win his first US Open title by defeating the American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

2024 US Open tennis championships Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner crowned US Open champion | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

Jannik Sinner put on an absolute Arthur Ashe masterclass to win his first US Open title by defeating the American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. (More Tennis News)

The sensational triumph also marked a significant moment in tennis history.

By taking home his second Grand Slam, following his brilliant showing at the Australian Open earlier in the year, Sinner solidified his position as the World No.1 by going 4,105 points clear of Germany's Alexander Zverev. 

It also marked the absence of any of the "Big Three" - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and the retired Roger Federer not winning any of the four Grand Slams for a year. 

While the Italian’s victories came in New York and Melbourne, Carlos Alcaraz won both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old Sinner expressed that the emergence of new winners, champions is different but brings a bit of new energy and change to the sport. 

“Well, it is a bit different, for sure. I mean, it's something new, but it's also nice to see. Nice to see new champions. Nice to see new rivalries. I always have players and I will always have players who are going to make me a better player, because there are going to be times when they beat me. Then you have to try to find a way to win against certain players," Sinner was quoted as saying by USOpen.org

Sinner also stressed on the importance of work ethic, routine, and accepting and enjoying the suffering on court if one wants to become a better player.

"It's always continuous work which, at the end of the day, if you want to be a better player, you always have to work, and you have to have these daily routines, accept difficult times on court. Yeah, I feel it's good for the sport to have some new champions,” he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Greater Noida Stadium Set For Test Debut
  3. New Zealand Cricket: Central Contract Opt-Outs Are Straining Player Availability, Says Skipper Southee
  4. Babar Azam Greeted With Massive Cheers Ahead Of Champions Cup In Pakistan - Watch
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka 125 Runs Away From Historic Victory Over England
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  4. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
  5. John McEnroe Backs Novak Djokovic To Win 25th Major Title, Says 'You Can Never Count Him Out'
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  3. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Thrash China 3-0 In Opener - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs