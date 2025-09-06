Tennis

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic often turns the court into a stage with his expressive gestures, whether holding his racket like a violin and miming a bow across the strings, blowing kisses to the crowd, breaking into a favorite K-pop dance in honor of his daughter, or pumping his fist after a big point. The 38-year-old Djokovic reached the end of the line on Friday, losing 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to Carlos Alcaraz in a semifinal match. This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, showcases third- and fourth-round matches at the US Open.