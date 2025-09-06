Tennis

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic often turns the court into a stage with his expressive gestures, whether holding his racket like a violin and miming a bow across the strings, blowing kisses to the crowd, breaking into a favorite K-pop dance in honor of his daughter, or pumping his fist after a big point. The 38-year-old Djokovic reached the end of the line on Friday, losing 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to Carlos Alcaraz in a semifinal match. This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, showcases third- and fourth-round matches at the US Open.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, pretends to play the violin after defeating Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, takes a break during a changeover in the first set against Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/22
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after scoring a point against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after a really against Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after a rally against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to a shot against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after losing a point against Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts against Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships in New York.

10/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

11/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after a rally against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

12/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

13/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, getstures against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

14/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, stretches between sets against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

15/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes sweat from his face between serves to Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

16/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, is introduced before a the quarterfinal round match against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

17/22
US Open Tennis Championships: Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, argues a call against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

18/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after winning a point against Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

19/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to the crowd after defeating Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

20/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, blows kisses to the crowd after winning the second set against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

21/22
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds his back against Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships in New York.

22/22
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, acknowledges the crowd | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, acknowledges the crowd after losing to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

