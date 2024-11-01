Tennis

Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent

Alcaraz had his sights set on a fifth title of the season in Paris but will move on to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin next, with the season finale to be played from November 10 to 17

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Carlos-Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action at Paris Masters
info_icon

World number two Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he was "not up to the level" after a defeat to Ugo Humbert saw him crash out of the Paris Masters in the third round. (More Sports News)

Humbert, ranked 18th in the world, posted a 6-1 3-6 7-5 win against the second seed in two hours 17 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 event in the French capital. 

"It was a very intense match. I started with some doubts about my game," said 21-year-old Alcaraz after the surprise defeat. 

"Against a player who attacks whenever he can, who hits very aggressively at the slightest opportunity, it wasn't easy to get into the match.

"I was not up to the level he displayed. Ugo's performance was really high. The way he hits the ball is incredible."

Alcaraz had his sights set on a fifth title of the season in Paris but will move on to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin next, with the season finale to be played from November 10 to 17. 

Humbert, meanwhile, will continue his hunt in the Paris Masters as he preps up to battle Australia's Jordan Thompson for a spot in the semi-finals. 

"I am just super proud of myself that I did it,” said Humbert. 

“It was a crazy match, a crazy atmosphere. Maybe my last in Bercy, so I tried to do everything tonight. It was a really big match.
   
"I went for every shot. That’s why I think I had less energy in the second set and in the third it was a mountain that was with me from the beginning of the third set to the end.

"I trusted myself in big moments and I made some big shots," the Frenchman added.

In the other quarter-finals on Friday, third seed Alexander Zverev faces Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune meets Alex de Minaur, and Karen Khachanov takes on Grigor Dimitrov. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: IND Bowl At The Wankhede - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Toss Update: NZ Bat First In Mumbai; Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out Due To Illness
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Forward To
  4. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Prediction, Head To Head, Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. IPL 2025 Retentions: Who Said What Ahead Of Auction - Reactions, Insights From Players And Coaches
Football News
  1. Vic 0-2 Atletico: Alvarez's Brace Sends Visitors Through Against Sixth-Tier Side In Copa Del Rey
  2. Women's Super League Matchday 6 Predictions: Skinner To Win 100th Man Utd Game, Chelsea To Stay Perfect
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Vs Stuttgart Preview: Xabi Alonso Calls For Defensive Improvement
  4. Liverpool Vs Brighton Preview: Key Players And Prediction For LIV v BHA Premier League Match
  5. Ruben Amorim Going To Man United? Things To Get Clearer After Sporting CP's Next Match
Tennis News
  1. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  2. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Wakes To Smog-Covered Sky After 'Relentless' Firecracker Bursting On Diwali; AQI To Worsen
  2. J&K BJP MLA Devender Rana Passes Away At 59; Condolences Pour In
  3. The Identity Question At the Centre Of Jharkhand Poll Face-Off
  4. In Maharashtra Elections, It Is Every Man For Himself
  5. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Typhoon Kong-rey Wrecks Havoc In Taiwan
  2. The Deathly Waltz That Is US-Israel Ties
  3. The Resurgence Of Donald Trump
  4. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  5. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know