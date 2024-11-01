World number two Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he was "not up to the level" after a defeat to Ugo Humbert saw him crash out of the Paris Masters in the third round. (More Sports News)
Humbert, ranked 18th in the world, posted a 6-1 3-6 7-5 win against the second seed in two hours 17 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 event in the French capital.
"It was a very intense match. I started with some doubts about my game," said 21-year-old Alcaraz after the surprise defeat.
"Against a player who attacks whenever he can, who hits very aggressively at the slightest opportunity, it wasn't easy to get into the match.
"I was not up to the level he displayed. Ugo's performance was really high. The way he hits the ball is incredible."
Alcaraz had his sights set on a fifth title of the season in Paris but will move on to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin next, with the season finale to be played from November 10 to 17.
Humbert, meanwhile, will continue his hunt in the Paris Masters as he preps up to battle Australia's Jordan Thompson for a spot in the semi-finals.
"I am just super proud of myself that I did it,” said Humbert.
“It was a crazy match, a crazy atmosphere. Maybe my last in Bercy, so I tried to do everything tonight. It was a really big match.
"I went for every shot. That’s why I think I had less energy in the second set and in the third it was a mountain that was with me from the beginning of the third set to the end.
"I trusted myself in big moments and I made some big shots," the Frenchman added.
In the other quarter-finals on Friday, third seed Alexander Zverev faces Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune meets Alex de Minaur, and Karen Khachanov takes on Grigor Dimitrov.